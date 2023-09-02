Hayden Panettiere Debuts Bold New Look That Screams Pretty in Pink

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Talks Ex Brian Hickerson's Arrest

You may scream with surprise when you see Hayden Panettiere's daring new look.

The actress recently debuted on social media a playful, bubble gum pink and slightly shorter hairstyle, courtesy of colorist Christine Chavez and hairstylist Rena Calhoun.

"Pink hair don't care!" Hayden, 34, wrote on Instagram Sept. 2, alongside a photo of herself sporting her new, shoulder-length 'do while sitting in a dressing room. "#photoshoot #pinkhair #glamteam."

The formerly blond Scream star paired her new hairstyle with pink eyeshadow and lipstick.

Her makeup artist, Janice Daoud, commented on her Instagram post , "Pretty in pink." She also shared a photo showing Hayden's new 'do from a side angle.

The actress' colorist wrote on her own Instagram, "So much fun giving @haydenpanettiere her bubble gum pink dream hair."

The Nashville alum had actually showcased her new 'do publicly for the first time last week, when she was photographed at Los Angeles International Airport with Brian Hickerson.