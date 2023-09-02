Hayden Panettiere Debuts Bold New Look That Screams Pretty in Pink

A blonde no more! Hayden Panettiere debuted a bright and playful new hairstyle. Check out the Scream actress' new look.

By Corinne Heller Sep 02, 2023 9:21 PMTags
Hayden PanettiereBeautyHairE! Insider
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Talks Ex Brian Hickerson's Arrest

You may scream with surprise when you see Hayden Panettiere's daring new look.

The actress recently debuted on social media a playful, bubble gum pink and slightly shorter hairstyle, courtesy of colorist Christine Chavez and hairstylist Rena Calhoun.

"Pink hair don't care!" Hayden, 34, wrote on Instagram Sept. 2, alongside a photo of herself sporting her new, shoulder-length 'do while sitting in a dressing room. "#photoshoot #pinkhair #glamteam."

The formerly blond Scream star paired her new hairstyle with pink eyeshadow and lipstick.

Her makeup artist, Janice Daoud, commented on her Instagram post , "Pretty in pink." She also shared a photo showing Hayden's new 'do from a side angle.

The actress' colorist wrote on her own Instagram, "So much fun giving @haydenpanettiere her bubble gum pink dream hair."

The Nashville alum had actually showcased her new 'do publicly for the first time last week, when she was photographed at Los Angeles International Airport with Brian Hickerson.

photos
Stars With Pink Hair

The two had reconnected as friends several months ago after they both became sober following an on-again, off-again turbulent relationship that began in 2018. Earlier this year, Hayden told The New York Times that "there are feelings there, yes," and that their friendship is "contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery."

See Hayden's photo of her new 'do and scroll down for more stars' epic hair transformations over the years:

Instagram / Hayden Panettiere / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Instagram/Zendaya
Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Todd Williamson/Bravo/Instagram/@a_manda_26
Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!