You Can Bet on These Shirtless Photos of Zac Efron Heating Up Your Timeline

Zac Efron shared a couple of thirst traps from a summer vacation with his brother Dylan. Check out his newest shirtless pics.

By Corinne Heller Sep 02, 2023 7:14 PMTags
FamilyZac Efron
Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch

No need to be breaking free of summer so soon, because Zac Efron—and his brother—are heating things back up.

The High School Musical alum shared an Instagram pic of himself and Dylan Efron shirtless on a boat during an Aug. 31 lake trip, as well as a solo photo of himself. Zac, 35, and his brother, 31, enjoyed some water sports and also went golfing together on their late summer excursion.

"He beat me at golf, I pushed him in the lake," Dylan wrote on his own Instagram page. "Just like old times."

Zac has been making the most of the summer, spending time with both friends and family all over the world. In July, the Baywatch actor enjoyed a yacht trip in Saint-Tropez, France. Weeks earlier, he took his and Dylan's younger sister Olivia and brother Henry to Circus Vargas in their native California.

Zac has had a busy year with new acting projects, including one that had him bulking up his already toned physique.

photos
Zac Efron's Sweetest Big Brother Moments

In March, he finished filming the Peter Farrelly-directed comedy movie Ricky Stanicky, which also stars John Cena.

Instagram / Zac Efron

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Costner Says He’s in “Horrible Place” Amid Divorce Hearing

2

Miley Cyrus Details "Undeniable" Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth

3
Exclusive

Leah Messer Gives Update on Daughter Ali's Muscular Dystrophy Battle

Zac had also recently worked on the sports drama film The Iron Claw, in which he and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White play brothers Kevin Von Erich and Kerry Von Erich, members of a famous wrestling family.

Instagram / Zac Efron

See Zac's sweetest big-brother moments with his real-life family members over the years below:

Instagram / Dylan Efron
Brothers on Vacation

Zac bonds with his brother Dylan Efron on a late summer 2023 trip.

Instagram
Bedtime Stories

Zac Efron posted this adorable photo of him reading a book to little sister Olivia in February 2023, writing on Instagram, "My valentine."

Instagram
Full Hearts

In a June 2021 Instagram post, Zac called Olivia a "little heartbreaker."

Instagram
Circus Fun

Zac took Olivia and his youngest brother, Henry, to the circus in June 2023.

Instagram
Family Time

The High School Musical alum visited Circus Vargas with his siblings and dad David Efron.

Instagram
The G.O.A.T.

Zac and his younger brother Dylan cuddled some baby goats in June 2018.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Baseball Bros

The older Efron brothers checked out a Los Angeles Dodgers game on August 24, 2016.

Instagram
Travel Buddies

Zac posted this brotherly photo in honor of Dylan's 31st birthday in February 2023, writing in the caption, "Here's to many more years of shared adventures and endless good times. Love ya!"

Instagram
Birthday Kiss

The actor shared an adorable moment with Olivia on her birthday in December 2022.

Instagram
Look of Love

"Happy bday lil sis," he captioned this sweet snap.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
High Five!

Zac greeted Dylan at the finish line when he ran the Nautica Malibu Traithalon in September 2016.

Instagram
Ride or Die

The Baywatch star rode bikes with Dylan during a sunny outing in Los Angeles in June 2017.

Instagram
Outdoorsmen

Zac and Dylan went camping in the family's new van in July 2017.

Instagram
Boys Will Be Boys

They're all in this together! Zac marked Dylan's birthday in February 2022 with a hilarious tribute, reading, "HBD lil bro! 30 years and we're still up to the same $&!+."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Costner Says He’s in “Horrible Place” Amid Divorce Hearing

2

Miley Cyrus Details "Undeniable" Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth

3
Exclusive

Leah Messer Gives Update on Daughter Ali's Muscular Dystrophy Battle

4

Director Sammi Cohen Defends Adam Sandler's Kids Starring in New Film

5

Two and a Half Men Star Angus T. Jones Looks Unrecognizable Now