You Can Bet on These Shirtless Photos of Zac Efron Heating Up Your Timeline

No need to be breaking free of summer so soon, because Zac Efron—and his brother—are heating things back up.

The High School Musical alum shared an Instagram pic of himself and Dylan Efron shirtless on a boat during an Aug. 31 lake trip, as well as a solo photo of himself. Zac, 35, and his brother, 31, enjoyed some water sports and also went golfing together on their late summer excursion.

"He beat me at golf, I pushed him in the lake," Dylan wrote on his own Instagram page. "Just like old times."

Zac has been making the most of the summer, spending time with both friends and family all over the world. In July, the Baywatch actor enjoyed a yacht trip in Saint-Tropez, France. Weeks earlier, he took his and Dylan's younger sister Olivia and brother Henry to Circus Vargas in their native California.

Zac has had a busy year with new acting projects, including one that had him bulking up his already toned physique.