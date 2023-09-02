Sam Hunt Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Wife Hannah Lee Ahead of Baby No. 2

Sam Hunt is preparing to welcome the littlest member of his country band.
The "House Party" singer, who is expecting his second child with pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler, said his family is all ready to welcome baby No. 2—except he might have to put in more work.
"As far as mom and dad being ready, I think mom's ready," Sam told Good Morning America in a video interview published Sept. 1. "I feel like I've got more to offer that I haven't been able to offer because Hannah's done most of the work so far. So, I'm looking forward to being able to step up and take on some more responsibility."
Even his 14-month-old daughter Lucy, who he also shares with Hannah, has been sharpening her big sister skills.
"I think Lucy, we're calling her Lu, I think she's ready," he added. "She was hanging out with her little cousin before I left, little Olivia, and she seemed to be taking on the big sister role well."
In another point in the interview, Sam reflected on how much he has changed since he release his first album, Montevallo, in 2014. For instance, he tied the knot with Hannah in 2017 and became a dad upon Lucy's arrival in June 2022. And just this April, Sam shared he was expanding his family with Hannah once more.
"I think I've grown more in the past 10 years of my life than any other period," he continued. "But biggest lesson, starting a family is the right choice. And I'm thankful I made that choice."