Sam Hunt Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Wife Hannah Lee Ahead of Baby No. 2

Watch : Sam Hunt "Feels Great" Being a Married Man

Sam Hunt is preparing to welcome the littlest member of his country band.

The "House Party" singer, who is expecting his second child with pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler, said his family is all ready to welcome baby No. 2—except he might have to put in more work.

"As far as mom and dad being ready, I think mom's ready," Sam told Good Morning America in a video interview published Sept. 1. "I feel like I've got more to offer that I haven't been able to offer because Hannah's done most of the work so far. So, I'm looking forward to being able to step up and take on some more responsibility."

Even his 14-month-old daughter Lucy, who he also shares with Hannah, has been sharpening her big sister skills.