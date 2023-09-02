Carlee Russell’s Ex-Boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons Gives Tell-All on Abduction Hoax

Watch : Carlee Russell CHARGED for Kidnapping Hoax: See Her Mugshot

Carlee Russell's ex-boyfriend is ready to share his side of the story.

Thomar Latrell Simmons addressed his ex's kidnapping hoax for what he described as "the first and last time" in a YouTube video Sept. 1, nearly two months after Russell disappeared for 49 hours before admitting she faked her own abduction. He said he's had no contact with the Alabama nursing student since the ordeal.

"I'm still healing, still coping," Simmons explained in the video. "It really traumatized me."

Simmons recalled his disbelief when he received a call from Russell's family on July 13, informing him that the now 26-year-old had gone missing after she stopped on the side of an Alabama highway and called police to report seeing a child on the side of the road.

Saying he was home at the time, Simmons responded, "What? Stop playing," and was told, "No, I'm serious. No, we can't find her." Simmons recalled thinking, "What is going on?"

He said he got in his car and quickly drove over to the site. He "went to the search party, had no sleep, didn't take no shower" all while he was "looking for my girl."