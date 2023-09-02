Britney Spears Debuts Snake Tattoo After Sam Asghari Breakup

Watch : Sam Asghari Breaks Silence Amid Britney Spears Split

All eyes are on Britney Spears' new piece of body art.

Amid a new chapter in her life following her separation from husband Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer debuted a red snake tattoo on her back.

In footage shared to her Instagram Sept. 1, Britney showed off the new ink, which sits above the fairy tattoo on her lower back. "My new snake tattoo guys," she gushed. "I'm so excited."

The 41-year-old also posted a video of the process, showing her sitting backwards on a chair while the tattoo artist inked the design. She noted, "it doesn't hurt that bad, actually."

The tattoo is the latest life change for Britney, who is single again following her breakup with Sam after less than a year of marriage. The actor, 29, filed divorce documents on Aug. 16, listing their date of separation as July 28 and citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.