Britney Spears Debuts Snake Tattoo After Sam Asghari Breakup

All eyes are on Britney Spears' new piece of body art.
Amid a new chapter in her life following her separation from husband Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer debuted a red snake tattoo on her back.
In footage shared to her Instagram Sept. 1, Britney showed off the new ink, which sits above the fairy tattoo on her lower back. "My new snake tattoo guys," she gushed. "I'm so excited."
The 41-year-old also posted a video of the process, showing her sitting backwards on a chair while the tattoo artist inked the design. She noted, "it doesn't hurt that bad, actually."
The tattoo is the latest life change for Britney, who is single again following her breakup with Sam after less than a year of marriage. The actor, 29, filed divorce documents on Aug. 16, listing their date of separation as July 28 and citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Shortly after the filing, Sam addressed the situation on his Instagram Story for the first time.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Sam wrote. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
Two days later, Britney also spoke out about the split, adding that she wasn't "here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"
"But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!" she said. "In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"
She then added, "If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"
