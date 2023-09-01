Bachelor Nation’s Gabby Windey Gets Candid on Sex Life With Girlfriend Robby Hoffman

Gabby Windey's relationship with girlfriend Robby Hoffman is continuing to blossom.
The Bachelorette alum, who shared her coming out journey in August, got candid on her sex life with Robby, noting that she's since gotten more comfortable with intimacy.
"I feel safer with a woman," Gabby said on the Aug. 30 episode of the Just B podcast. "I feel less judged. There's nothing off limits. If I have a question, I'm going to ask, before, after, during. We will debrief on our sex life. It feels very safe."
She contrasted the experience to her past relationships with men, adding that her sex life was impacted by communication barriers.
"Whereas as a man, I felt like there was sometimes unrealistic expectations," she continued. "I felt like there was unsaid expectations. We weren't as open about it. We weren't speaking the same language. I didn't feel as connected."
Now, having the comfort to openly talk about her sex life has been a game changer for Gabby.
"I feel like that part has been really freeing for me," the 32-year-old said. "With us, yeah it's a little awkward, but it's worth it, because we want to talk about everything and we want to make sure the other person is pleased and happy. Sex is fun. It's freeing, it's liberating, especially when you do it with someone that you feel safe with."
Gabby made her relationship with Robby, a comedian and TV writer, Instagram official on Aug. 2, captioning a sweet Instagram carousel of themselves, "Told you I'm a girls girl!!" Prior to dating Robby, Gabby got engaged to Erich Schwer on her season of The Bachelorette before calling it quits in November 2022.
And at this stage of her relationship, Gabby would give plenty of roses to Robby.
"I just know after dating women, I don't think I would ever date a man again," she told Glamour in an interview published Aug. 22. "I feel so emotionally connected to my girlfriend and that's what's most important for me."