Businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, Father of Princess Diana's Partner Dodi Fayed, Dead at 94

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed—whose son Dodi Fayed was killed in the same 1997 car crash as Princess Diana—died on Aug. 30. He was 94.

"Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023," read a statement on behalf of his wife Heini and family to the BBC. "He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones."

Al-Fayed moved to the U.K. in the 1970s and went on to become the owner of London's Harrods department store and Fulham Football Club, which also mourned his death on Sept. 1.

"Everyone at Fulham was incredibly saddened to learn of the death of our former Owner and Chairman, Mohamed Al Fayed," read a message on its website. "Everyone associated with Fulham owes Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he did for our Club, and our thoughts now are with his family and friends at this sombre time."