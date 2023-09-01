Penn Badgley Reunites With Gossip Girl Sister Taylor Momsen

Watch : Penn Badgley Shares How Ex Blake Lively "Saved" Him

This may not be the Upper East Side, but it's one reunion you don't want to miss.

Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen posed in a hilarious TikTok video together, as the Gossip Girl alums teased the return of Dan and Jenny Humphrey on Penn's podcast Podcrushed next week.

The clip showed the You star—wearing a blue t-shirt with his hair down—taking a page from his on-camera sister's style book with the dark eyeliner, while Taylor herself brought the rock and roll attitude of Jenny, with a black and grey checkered flannel and ripped jeans.

Penn wrote on the Sept. 1 TikTok, "Next week on Podcrushed."

And fans flocked to the comments to voice their excitement, with one user exclaiming, "OMGGGG GOSSIP GIRL REUNION CRUMBS," while another wrote, "No way!!!!"

But this isn't the first moment fans of the CW show had to gossip about. Back in April, Taylor returned to the famous steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art after a decade.