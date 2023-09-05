The Best Labor Day 2023 Sales You Can Still Shop: Nordstrom Rack, Ulta, Sephora, Madewell, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Unfortunately, Labor Day Weekend 2023 is over. If you're sitting at your desk bummed out because you missed out on some great deals, don't worry because there are still some Labor Day sales that you can still shop today with major discounts on home, fashion, beauty, and tech products.

TL;DR: The Best Labor Day 2023 Deals

J.Crew: Score an extra 50% off the sale section and 40% off full-price J.Crew styles with the promo code SHOPNOW.

Amazon: Get major discounts on home, electronics, beauty, fashion, and more at Amazon.

lululemon: There is not a lululemon Labor Day sale, but you can get styles at great prices from the We Made Too Much section.

Coach Outlet: Get an extra 20% off already-discounted Coach styles during the Summer Sendoff.

Wayfair: Get 70% off and fast shipping during the Labor Day clearance sale.

J.Crew Factory: Save up to 50% on everything.

Kate Spade Surprise: Get 70% off Kate Spade bags, shoes, accessories, and more.

Madewell: Use the promo code COOLDOWN for an extra 30% off Madewell sale styles.

Nordstrom Rack: Shop fall styles for $20, back to school picks for $25, 50% off handbags from Marc Jacobs and more top brands, 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses, and more deals.

Sephora: Check Sephora daily for new 50% off deals on your favorite beauty brands.

Ulta: There are new 50% off deals every day during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

SKIMS: There isn't a Labor Day sale from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, but there are some great deals in the sale section.