The Best Labor Day 2023 Sales You Can Still Shop: Nordstrom Rack, Ulta, Sephora, Madewell, and More

Unfortunately, Labor Day Weekend 2023 is over. If you're sitting at your desk bummed out because you missed out on some great deals, don't worry because there are still some Labor Day sales that you can still shop today with major discounts on home, fashion, beauty, and tech products.
Looking for more deals? Here are some more post-Labor Day 2023 sales that are worth checking out, sorted by category to make your shopping even easier.
The Best Labor Day Home Deals
West Elm: Save 60% on thousands of items from West Elm.
Anthropologie: Save 50% on in-stock and custom furniture, decor, and candles at Anthropologie.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Score 55% off bedding, 35% off mattresses, 35% off bath, 70% off rugs, and more 45% off Labor Day deals.
QVC: Save on mattresses, electronics, and home products from top brands.
Le Creuset: Save 50% on Le Creuset cookware.
Omaha Steaks: Get 50% off sitewide at Omaha Steaks.
Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% on furniture, outdoor, rugs, and more at the Pottery Barn Labor Day Warehouse Sale.
Our Place: Get 40% off Our Place cookware and sets.
Dyson: Save up to $200 on select Dyson appliances.
Solo Stove: Enjoy up to 40% off fire pits from Solo Stove.
Vitruvi: Get 30% off Vitruvi diffusers, humidifiers, and bundles.
The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals
Bed Bath & Beyond: Get 35% off mattresses from Bed Bath & Beyond.
Mattress Firm: Don't miss Mattress Firm's best sale of the year with deals up to $700 off. Mattress Firm always has free and fast delivery.
Saatva: Get up to $600 off Saatva mattresses. Plus, free delivery and setup.
Tempur-Pedic: Shop the Labor Day Sitebuster Sale with 40% off deals or the option to save $700 and get a $300 instant gift.
Serta: Save up to $900 on Serta mattresses and adjustable bases.
Casper: Save 20% on everything from Casper.
Nectar: Get 33% off sitewide at Nectar with mattresses shipping in 1-3 days.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off all mattresses and get free pillows and sheets (up to a $199 value).
Stearns & Foster: Save up to $600 on select mattresses + a $200 qualifying gift on select qualifying purchases.
Beautyrest: Save up to $900 on the Beautyrest Black collection and an adjustable base.
Avocado: Save up to 30% on certified organic mattresses.
The Best Labor Day Fashion Deals
Kate Spade: Use the promo code LDAY40 to save an EXTRA 40% on Kate Spade sale styles.
Good American: Get an extra 50% off markdowns from Khloé Kardashian's Good American— discount applied at checkout.
Adidas: Get 40% off adidas clothing, shoes, and accessories.
Aerie: Save 60% on Aerie clearance styles and 25% off new arrivals.
American Eagle: Score American Eagle cargo pants and jeans for 30% off. All tops are on sale and you can get sweatshirts for $35.
ASOS: Save up to 70% on almost everything at ASOS— no promo code needed.
Bare Necessities: Take 40% off bras, panties, sleepwear, lingerie, activewear and more at Bare Necessities. Get an extra 25% off clearance styles.
Cupshe: Don't miss these 75% off deals from Cupshe.
DSW: Save 40% on sandals when you use the promo code SANDALS40 at checkout.
Gap: Score 50% off deals from Gap.
goop: Save up to 70% when you shop Gwyneth Paltrow's goop.
LoveShackFancy: Save 75% on LoveShackFancy dresses, skirts, sweaters, and more.
North Face: Get 50% off during North Face's End of Season Sale.
Outdoor Voices: Save up to 50% off during the OV Extra Sale.
Urban Outfitters: Get an extra 50% off sale items from Urban Outfitters.
The Best Labor Day Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop
QVC: Get major discounts on beauty products from Tarte Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics, Peter Thomas Roth, Josie Maran, IT Cosmetics, and more top brands.
IT Cosmetics: Save 50% on last chance favorites. Get 25% off select skincare and makeup. Plus, get a free gift when you spend $75.
MAC Cosmetics: Get 50% off select products from MAC Cosmetics.
OUAI: Save 20% during the OUAI Friends and Family Sale— discount applied at checkout.
Skinstore: Use the promo code LABOR to get 25% off sitewide from Skinstore.
First Aid Beauty: Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream and get one free.
Fresh: Get 30% off best-selling skincare from Fresh.
ghd: Save 25% sitewide on hair tools from ghd.
Nudestix: Use the code NUDEGLOW30 to get $30 off $100+ orders.
Peace Out: Get 25% off during the Peace Out End of Summer Sale.
R+Co: Save 30% during the R+Co Annual Liter Sale.
Soko Glam: Get 50% off K-Beauty skincare favorites from Soko Glam.
Solawave: Use the code POOLSIDE to get 30% off Solawave devices and skincare products.
When is Labor Day 2023?
This year Labor Day is on Monday, September 4, 2023. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial end to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Labor Day 2023 sales end?
Labor Day 2023 is over, but you can still get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Labor Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on mattresses, indoor furniture, and outdoor furniture. If you're shopping for fashion, there are great deals at J.Crew and Coach Outlet.