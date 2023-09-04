Every Real Housewife Who Has Weighed in on the Ozempic Weight Loss Trend

Watch : RHOC's Emily Simpson Admits She Used Ozempic for Weight Loss

These Bravolebrities always keep it real while discussing the latest weight loss craze.

But when it comes to Ozempic—Type 2 diabetes medication sweeping the nation as a weight loss drug—the stars of the Real Housewives are pretty divided.

Since giving up alcohol and kickstarting a health journey last year, Kyle Richards has repeatedly been on the receiving end of Ozempic-use accusations.

"I am NOT taking Ozempic," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star replied to one social media user in January. "Never have."

Unlike Kyle, several Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates have proudly admitted to using the medication at the advice of their doctors. And although Ozempic has become somewhat of a controversial topic as of late, Botched doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are behind the weight loss trend when used responsibly.

"People have to stop making people feel bad about being on these drugs," Terry told E! News in July. "Stop Ozempic shaming because it's not nice."