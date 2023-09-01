Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her 3rd With Evan Spiegel

Surprise! Miranda Kerr is going to be a boy mom again.
The supermodel announced on Snapchat Sept. 1 that she is pregnant with her and her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel's third baby. who will be her fourth child. Miranda—who also shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom—also revealed that she is expecting her fourth baby boy.
"So excited to announce baby No. 4," the 40-year-old wrote, alongside a photo of herself showcasing her bare baby bump in a white frilly crop top and blue flared jeans. "And it's a boy."
The former Victoria's Secret Angel also shared a pic of four pairs of sneakers with corresponding number blocks counting to four in ascending order. She captioned that post, "#boymom."
Miranda and Evan, who wed in 2017, share sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3. As for her ex? Well, since his and Miranda's 2013 split, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has found love with fiancée Katy Perry, with whom he shares daughter Daisy Dove, 4.
"Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about," Miranda told Vogue Australia in 2022. "From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, 'Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first, not our own.' That's the way we make our decisions."
She continued, "Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever."
She added, "I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys."
And at the time, Miranda also shared her thoughts on having another baby, adding, "I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides."