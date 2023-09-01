Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her 3rd With Evan Spiegel

Watch : Miranda Kerr Calls Katy Perry "Family" at G'Day USA Arts Gala

Surprise! Miranda Kerr is going to be a boy mom again.

The supermodel announced on Snapchat Sept. 1 that she is pregnant with her and her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel's third baby. who will be her fourth child. Miranda—who also shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom—also revealed that she is expecting her fourth baby boy.

"So excited to announce baby No. 4," the 40-year-old wrote, alongside a photo of herself showcasing her bare baby bump in a white frilly crop top and blue flared jeans. "And it's a boy."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel also shared a pic of four pairs of sneakers with corresponding number blocks counting to four in ascending order. She captioned that post, "#boymom."

Miranda and Evan, who wed in 2017, share sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3. As for her ex? Well, since his and Miranda's 2013 split, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has found love with fiancée Katy Perry, with whom he shares daughter Daisy Dove, 4.