Martha Stewart Stirs Controversy After Putting a Small Iceberg in Her Cocktail

Watch : Martha Stewart CLAPS BACK at "Over-Retouched" Comments

Martha Stewart's cold beverage just landed her in some hot water.

The lifestyle mogul recently enjoyed a Swan Hellenic cruise to the island of Greenland, which sits between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.

In one of her photos, Martha flashed a wide smile, as she bundled up in an off-white puffer jacket, matching pants and fuzzy beanie. She posed with a creamy-looking cocktail that coordinated with her outfit.

And while the snapshot didn't seem out of the ordinary for the 82-year-old, a detail about her drink ended up causing a stir.

"We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight," she captioned her Aug. 28 post, while one Instagram user commented, "Martha the ice caps are melting don't put them in your drink."

Another person replied, "Martha out here wrangling icebergs for her drinks now," as someone else added, "Babe we kinda need to keep that ice in the ocean."