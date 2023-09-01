Martha Stewart Stirs Controversy After Putting a Small Iceberg in Her Cocktail

Martha Stewart's cold beverage just landed her in some hot water.
The lifestyle mogul recently enjoyed a Swan Hellenic cruise to the island of Greenland, which sits between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.
In one of her photos, Martha flashed a wide smile, as she bundled up in an off-white puffer jacket, matching pants and fuzzy beanie. She posed with a creamy-looking cocktail that coordinated with her outfit.
And while the snapshot didn't seem out of the ordinary for the 82-year-old, a detail about her drink ended up causing a stir.
"We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight," she captioned her Aug. 28 post, while one Instagram user commented, "Martha the ice caps are melting don't put them in your drink."
Another person replied, "Martha out here wrangling icebergs for her drinks now," as someone else added, "Babe we kinda need to keep that ice in the ocean."
Others noted that it's a customary practice on these trips to throw pieces of an iceberg into a drink.
"This is normal on those excursions," one person explained. "The ice is already floating, not part of the ice mass, it is slowly melting in the ocean. Every tour company does it."
Another user chimed in, "We make booze and beer with it where I'm from. And we definitely put it in drinks."
While Martha has yet to comment on the hot topic, she hasn't been afraid to clap back at the haters.
Back in May, after she graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, becoming the oldest cover model for the magazine's iconic issue, she called out the critics who questioned her appearance.
"There are only a few naysayers saying, 'The pictures are over-retouched,'" Martha told Variety at the time. "But they're not. They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing."
The cookbook author even set the record straight when one of the commenters claimed she's gone under the knife.
"Well, it's not true," she clarified. "I've had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever."
"Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox," she admitted. "It's a weird thing for me. I really and truly don't do a lot."
If anything, Martha credits her youthful appearance to practicing certain lifestyle habits.
"I have very healthy, good hair," she noted. "I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I'm very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day."
