Martha Stewart Stirs Controversy After Putting a Small Iceberg in Her Cocktail

Martha Stewart recently shared a photo of herself with an icy cocktail, but many of her followers had mixed feelings over the drink.

Martha Stewart's cold beverage just landed her in some hot water.

The lifestyle mogul recently enjoyed a Swan Hellenic cruise to the island of Greenland, which sits between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. 

In one of her photos, Martha flashed a wide smile, as she bundled up in an off-white puffer jacket, matching pants and fuzzy beanie. She posed with a creamy-looking cocktail that coordinated with her outfit. 

And while the snapshot didn't seem out of the ordinary for the 82-year-old, a detail about her drink ended up causing a stir.

"We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight," she captioned her Aug. 28 post, while one Instagram user commented, "Martha the ice caps are melting don't put them in your drink."

Another person replied, "Martha out here wrangling icebergs for her drinks now," as someone else added, "Babe we kinda need to keep that ice in the ocean."

Others noted that it's a customary practice on these trips to throw pieces of an iceberg into a drink.

"This is normal on those excursions," one person explained. "The ice is already floating, not part of the ice mass, it is slowly melting in the ocean. Every tour company does it."

Another user chimed in, "We make booze and beer with it where I'm from. And we definitely put it in drinks."

Martha Stewart / Instagram

While Martha has yet to comment on the hot topic, she hasn't been afraid to clap back at the haters.

Back in May, after she graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, becoming the oldest cover model for the magazine's iconic issue, she called out the critics who questioned her appearance.

"There are only a few naysayers saying, 'The pictures are over-retouched,'" Martha told Variety at the time. "But they're not. They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing."

The cookbook author even set the record straight when one of the commenters claimed she's gone under the knife. 

"Well, it's not true," she clarified. "I've had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever."

"Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox," she admitted. "It's a weird thing for me. I really and truly don't do a lot."

Instagram

If anything, Martha credits her youthful appearance to practicing certain lifestyle habits.

"I have very healthy, good hair," she noted. "I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I'm very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day."

With that, pour yourself a glass and keep scrolling to learn more about Martha's top wellness tips. 

Instagram
Get Up and at 'Em

The best way to start the day when you are Martha Stewart is to break a light sweat doing Pilates three times each week. "This is where I go at 6:30 in the morning," Martha told E! News in March of her trainer-led sessions. "It's nice."

After her workout, the 81-year-old drinks her daily green juice, which, naturally, includes veggies she grows herself at her 153-acres estate in Bedford, N.Y.

"I have a vegetable greenhouse right here in my farm," she detailed, "and during the summer, of course, the vegetables are grown outside in the garden."

And, after a fan on Instagram asked in the comments section of an April 5 selfie how Martha looks so amazing, the lifestyle doyenne shared several other secrets: "Eating very well, Pilates three x week. Horseback ride at least once a week. No smoking. Little drinking."

Limit Caffeine Consumption

While Martha is devoted to her daily green juice, she did reveal she allows herself one cappuccino each day. 

Instagram
Sweat in Style

When Martha isn't practicing Pilates, she is working out in her home gym that is packed with advanced equipment, including a Peloton bike, DB Method at-home squat machine and Tonal, a $3,000 per month contraption that bills itself as "the smartest home gym." 

Courtesy of Martha Stewart
Indulge Wisely (and Often)

Just because Martha wakes up early doesn't mean she can't make time for some play after working on the farm and in the kitchen. 

"I usually end up with friends at dinner someplace," the Martha Knows Best host told E! News of her nightly plans. "I cook, but most of the time, if I'm in New York, I commute to New York to work and we go to a favorite restaurant or a new restaurant." 

Instagram
Wash Your Face

"Well, I never go to bed with my makeup on," Martha told E! News of her number one skincare tip. "I cleanse myself extremely well with a cleansing oil, a warm cloth and get all signs of makeup off."

After cleansing, Martha's routine includes putting on "a lot of stuff" after "a really hot shower." Her line-up of products? "I do hyaluronic acid, I put on very rich creams, I do vitamin C, I do peptides," she listed. "These are my favorite kinds of things to put on my skin."

Treat Yourself

In addition to crediting her dermatologists Dr. Daniel Belkin and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali for her youthful glow, Martha praised the facials she's been receiving from Mario Badescu Skincare "for the last forty years!" in a Jan. 30 Instagram post. 

Martha Stewart/Instagram
Share Your Best Selfie

Never one to shy away from posting a sultry photo on Instagram, Martha was kind enough to give her tip for taking the best pic of yourself. "Just look good," she told Insider in 2020, "and pose with a provocative look on your face."

YouTube
Rethink Your Drink

Prepare to meet your new favorite alcoholic beverage: "The Perfect Martha Martini."

During the pandemic, Martha was kind enough to share her go-to cocktail recipe when she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April 2020. All one needs to drink á la Martha is to pour lemon zest, 1/4 cup of vermouth, four cups of her beloved Belvedere vodka and ice cubes into a shaker. "Wait until the whole shaker becomes cloudy with cold, like, film," she advised, before straining her martini into a chilled glass. 

"Twist your lemon peel, like that, right over the surface and a little bit of that oil from the skin goes right into the martini," she recommended. "And if you want to prolong…the drink, just add an ice cube and another one. I can really nurse one martini for a pretty long time."

