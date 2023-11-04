Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family of 9 Is the Most Interesting to Look At

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Son

Kravis is ready to rock on.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed the littlest member of the Barker band, as the 44-year-old gave birth to their baby boy, according to multiple outlets.

Travis previously teased the meaning behind their son's name during an interview with Complex in July, saying he was inspired by Suicidal Tendencies' guitar player Rocky George and also believes the 1976 film Rocky—starring Sylvester Stallone—is the "greatest boxing movie" ever.

The couple first announced they were expecting their first child together at the drummer's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. The Kardashians star was seen in the crowd holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," which was also a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

In the weeks after, Kourtney gave a sweet shoutout to her husband and baby, writing on Instagram Aug. 8, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."