Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family of 9 Is the Most Interesting to Look At

Kravis is ready to rock on.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed the littlest member of the Barker band, as the 44-year-old gave birth to their baby boy, according to multiple outlets.
Travis previously teased the meaning behind their son's name during an interview with Complex in July, saying he was inspired by Suicidal Tendencies' guitar player Rocky George and also believes the 1976 film Rocky—starring Sylvester Stallone—is the "greatest boxing movie" ever.
The couple first announced they were expecting their first child together at the drummer's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. The Kardashians star was seen in the crowd holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," which was also a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.
In the weeks after, Kourtney gave a sweet shoutout to her husband and baby, writing on Instagram Aug. 8, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."
And the news comes after Kourtney was vocal in the past about wanting to expand their family and the struggles they faced.
"We are officially done with IVF," she shared in a confessional during a May episode of The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."
However, after getting pregnant, Travis and Kourtney faced another challenge in September when the reality star was hospitalized for urgent fetal surgery following a concerning ultrasound. The musician left his European tour and flew back to California to be by Kourtney's side.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."
She said the scary moment was unlike anything she's experienced as a mom before.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kourtney continued. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."
The Poosh founder previously welcomed Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8 with Scott Disick, while Travis is dad to Landon Barker, 20, Alabama Barker, 17 (with ex-wife Shanna Moakler) and a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
And creating a blended family has been an easy task for Kourtney and Travis, who were friends and neighbors for years before tying the knot in 2022.
The family have posted pics post nuptials from a slew of vacations together, including ski trips and Hawaii getaways, along with Kourtney starring in Landon's TikToks, amusement park trips and movie nights.
And wherever it may be, the Kardashian-Barkers stick together.
"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said during a confessional on season two of the Hulu show. "I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love, and it's a beautiful thing."
