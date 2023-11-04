Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family of 9 Is the Most Interesting to Look At

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's blended band included six kids, three from the Kardashians star and three from the Blink-182 drummer. And now their baby boy Rocky has joined the mix.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 04, 2023 5:30 PMTags
FamilyBabiesTravis BarkerKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Son

Kravis is ready to rock on.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed the littlest member of the Barker band, as the 44-year-old gave birth to their baby boy, according to multiple outlets.

Travis previously teased the meaning behind their son's name during an interview with Complex in July, saying he was inspired by Suicidal Tendencies' guitar player Rocky George and also believes the 1976 film Rocky—starring Sylvester Stallone—is the "greatest boxing movie" ever. 

The couple first announced they were expecting their first child together at the drummer's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. The Kardashians star was seen in the crowd holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," which was also a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video. 

In the weeks after, Kourtney gave a sweet shoutout to her husband and baby, writing on Instagram Aug. 8, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy With Her and Travis Barker's Baby

And the news comes after Kourtney was vocal in the past about wanting to expand their family and the struggles they faced.

"We are officially done with IVF," she shared in a confessional during a May episode of The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

However, after getting pregnant, Travis and Kourtney faced another challenge in September when the reality star was hospitalized for urgent fetal surgery following a concerning ultrasound. The musician left his European tour and flew back to California to be by Kourtney's side. 

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

Instagram

She said the scary moment was unlike anything she's experienced as a mom before.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kourtney continued. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

The Poosh founder previously welcomed Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8 with Scott Disick, while Travis is dad to Landon Barker, 20, Alabama Barker, 17 (with ex-wife Shanna Moakler) and a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.  

And creating a blended family has been an easy task for Kourtney and Travis, who were friends and neighbors for years before tying the knot in 2022. 

The family have posted pics post nuptials from a slew of vacations together, including ski trips and Hawaii getaways, along with Kourtney starring in Landon's TikToks, amusement park trips and movie nights.

And wherever it may be, the Kardashian-Barkers stick together.

"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said during a confessional on season two of the Hulu show. "I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love, and it's a beautiful thing."

But don't worry, we've got you covered. Keep up with Kravis by reading more about their blended family.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

