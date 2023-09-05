Naomi Campbell Just Dropped a Surprisingly Affordable Clothing Collection With $20 Pieces

Channel your inner supermodel and support emerging designers with Naomi Campbell's PrettyLittleThing fashion collab.

Naomi Campbell PrettyLittleThing

Naomi Campbell is the undisputed queen of fashion. If you're a fan of her style (which we all are), and you want to channel her look, she made it possible with some affordable fashions that are supermodel-approved.

Naomi collaborated on a PrettyLittleThing collection with emerging fashion designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson. She shared, "This collaboration is an extension of my commitment to create and promote opportunities for young, emerging designers." The icon elaborated, "I'm very intentional about using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of creatives from around the world."

The collection drops on September 5, 2023, at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT with 15 looks, which are all available in plus sizes too. This drop is budget-friendly with $20 tops, with the most expensive piece costing $160, which is a faux fur coat that looks incredibly luxurious. 

PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell

