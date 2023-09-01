Hear Tom Brady's Historic First Phone Call With the Patriots After Being Selected 199th in 2000 NFL Draft

Watch : Tom Brady Dishes on Post-NFL Life, Tabloid Gossip & Fatherhood

It was a phone call that would change the course of history—or at the very least, football's history.

The New England Patriots just shared the very first phone call they had with legendary quarterback Tom Brady after they selected him as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft. And while it's clear from the call that no one knew at the time what adding Tom to the team would bring, it is also clear that the then-22-year-old had a drive to win from the start.

In fact, when asked by one of the reporters on the call how he felt about coming up under then-quarterback Drew Bledsoe—whose 2001 injury opened the door for Tom to take on the starting position—he kept modest. "All's I was looking for was a place to get my foot in the door and try to be great for the team that picked me," he noted. "And, you know, Drew Bledsoe is certainly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and it's gonna be great to learn under him and compete for a job with the Patriots."

He also spoke to his headspace and strategy on joining the new team.