Hear Tom Brady's Historic First Phone Call With the Patriots After Being Selected 199th in 2000 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots just released the audio from Tom Brady's first ever conference call with the team after being drafted in the year 2000 at the age of 22.

Watch: Tom Brady Dishes on Post-NFL Life, Tabloid Gossip & Fatherhood

It was a phone call that would change the course of history—or at the very least, football's history.

The New England Patriots just shared the very first phone call they had with legendary quarterback Tom Brady after they selected him as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft. And while it's clear from the call that no one knew at the time what adding Tom to the team would bring, it is also clear that the then-22-year-old had a drive to win from the start. 

In fact, when asked by one of the reporters on the call how he felt about coming up under then-quarterback Drew Bledsoe—whose 2001 injury opened the door for Tom to take on the starting position—he kept modest. "All's I was looking for was a place to get my foot in the door and try to be great for the team that picked me," he noted. "And, you know, Drew Bledsoe is certainly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and it's gonna be great to learn under him and compete for a job with the Patriots."

He also spoke to his headspace and strategy on joining the new team.

photos
Tom Brady's Family Moments at the 2021 Super Bowl

"I think that the team picked me to come in there and go out there and be a team player and fight every day," he explained. "And that's really what I plan to do. I've always really concerned myself with the things I can do and I don't put a whole lot of thinking into the other guys because I know that I'm not really at my best when I'm not controlling and playing as well as I possibly can."

And when the interviewer asked if Tom were disappointed with his draft, noting he was projected to go higher than he did, Tom was quick to set the record straight.

"I don't think disappointed is the word," he reflected. "I think, you know, I mean, the team that has drafted me, I'm just very comfortable with. And certainly, this is a great step for me. It's gonna be a great challenge, but I think I'm ready for it. Actually, I know I'm ready for it."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

And ready for it he was. In twenty seasons with the Patriots, Tom led the team to six Super Bowl championships. And after leaving the team in 2019 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom added another ring to his repertoire, after leading the team—which also featured close pal and fellow Pats alum Rob Gronkowski—to a Super Bowl victory in 2021. And at seven championships, Tom is the most decorated quarterback in NFL history.

The 46-year-old has officially retired from the NFL—for the second and final time—after his 2022-2023 season with the Florida team. So, what has retirement looked like for the player often dubbed the greatest of all time? 

The dad of three—he shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, as well as Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan—has enjoyed trips around the world, entered new business and sporting endeavors, and even treated his kids to a Blackpink concert. 

"New gig in retirement," he joked in his August 16 Instagram Story from the show. "Thank you for the hospitality and kindness."

And to see what else Tom has been up to in retirement, keep reading.

Instagram
Feb. 1, 2023

Quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL by posting an emotional video on social media.

Twitter
Feb. 6, 2023

Just a few days later, Brady kicked off his retirement with an underwear thirst trap.

Instagram
Feb. 20, 2023

While on a ski vacation with his kids, the athlete posted a photo of himself and his son Jack twinning in all-black.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Mar. 23, 2023

Brady jumped back into the world of sports by acquiring an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Instagram
Mar. 28, 2023

The retired football star enjoyed a beach day with his kids and some of his former teammates.

Johnny Louis via Getty Images
Apr. 20, 2023

Brady speaks about his entrepreneurial experiences at the eMerge Americas conference in Miami.

Instagram
Apr. 22, 2023

The seven-time Super Bowl champion visits UCLA to cheer on his niece Maya during her softball game.

Courtesy of Hertz
May 22, 2023

Perhaps missing the spotlight, Brady appeared on the "Hertz Let's Go Show", a fictional daytime talk show which was part of a series of digital ads.

Instagram / Tom Brady
June 5, 2023

The former New England Patriots QB spent a day at Disneyland with his kids Benjamin and Vivian.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
June 11, 2023

Brady got VIP seating next to Novak Djokovic's wife as he watched the tennis champ compete at the French Open in Paris.

Michael Rubin
July 4, 2023

The Super Bowl MVP joins a host of other A-listers at Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party.

Getty Images
July 23, 2023

Following Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the former quarterback was spotted with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Instagram
August 2, 2023

The five-time Super Bowl MVP takes a walk on the wild side, posting pics from his safari adventure.

