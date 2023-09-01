Sister Wives Previews Heated Argument That Led to Janelle and Kody Brown's Breakup

Watch : Janelle Brown Tells Kody Brown "F--k You" in Sister Wives Trailer

Sister Wives fans are getting a deeper look at the fallout between Janelle and Kody Brown.

While the season 18 trailer in July provided a preview of the tense argument between the pair that cultivated with Janelle saying "f--k you" to Kody, viewers are now seeing more of the heated conversation play out.

In a new teaser for the Sept. 3 episode shared by Today, Janelle tells Kody she feels like she's "being gaslit" and accuses him of "constantly gaslighting" her during a conversation at her home.

The discussion comes after viewers got another glimpse into their plural family divide—with last week's episode showing Janelle and her children spending Thanksgiving apart from Kody, his wife Meri Brown, his wife Robyn Brown and her kids. Christine Brown, who previously split from Kody in 2021, and her children also had a separate Thanksgiving celebration at daughter Aspyn's house.

"There's a problem in the family, a problem that needs to be solved and everything's too hot now and everybody thinks that I'm the bad guy," Kody told Janelle in the latest sneak peek. "And so, I don't expect to see anybody at Christmastime. I don't expect to see you. You have cheated me out of contact with my family."