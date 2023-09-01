Rumer Willis Breastfeeds Daughter Louetta at the Beach After Being Mom-Shamed

Watch : Rumer Willis Gives Birth, Shares First Photo of Newborn

Life is just beachy for Rumer Willis, thank you for asking.

The actress recently shared a selfie of herself proudly breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter Louetta at the beach after being mom-shamed for nursing in public.

In the Instagram Story on Aug. 31, Rumer cradled her baby girl—who she shares with musician Derek Richard Thomas—with one arm during the feeding, while they both sat on a colorful picnic blanket. For their ocean-filled day, the new mom rocked a bright pink and purple bikini that she paired with layers of gold necklaces and dainty earrings. Louetta rocked her birthday suit, at least while she and Rumer sat in their shaded area.

"Life is good," the 35-year-old wrote.

The House Bunny alum's snaps come two weeks after she was criticized for posting a photo of herself breastfeeding her little one.

"Nursing a baby is very private," one Instagram user commented on Rumer's Aug. 18 post, "and should not be displayed like a circus event!!"