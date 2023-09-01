Rumer Willis Breastfeeds Daughter Louetta at the Beach After Being Mom-Shamed

Rumer Willis proudly nursed her four-month-old daughter Louetta while enjoying a beach day. The new mom's post comes after she was criticized for publicly breastfeeding her little one.

Life is just beachy for Rumer Willis, thank you for asking.

The actress recently shared a selfie of herself proudly breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter Louetta at the beach after being mom-shamed for nursing in public.

In the Instagram Story on Aug. 31, Rumer cradled her baby girl—who she shares with musician Derek Richard Thomas—with one arm during the feeding, while they both sat on a colorful picnic blanket. For their ocean-filled day, the new mom rocked a bright pink and purple bikini that she paired with layers of gold necklaces and dainty earrings. Louetta rocked her birthday suit, at least while she and Rumer sat in their shaded area.

"Life is good," the 35-year-old wrote.

The House Bunny alum's snaps come two weeks after she was criticized for posting a photo of herself breastfeeding her little one. 

"Nursing a baby is very private," one Instagram user commented on Rumer's Aug. 18 post, "and should not be displayed like a circus event!!" 

Rumer Willis' Life As a Mom

Of course, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore went straight into mama bear mode.

"It's a privilege to feed my daughter and I'm sorry that you hold such a limited view of it," she fired back. "I think it's incredibly important to share because there is an incredible amount of shame that comes with being born into a female body and I want to lead by example in teaching my daughter that she doesn't have to be ashamed of her body ever and that she can decide how she wants to share it."

Instagram/Rumer Willis

For Rumer, breastfeeding isn't something that should be taken for granted, which is why she wants to share this milestone with others.

"I will celebrate every sec of this journey because this is my first time doing all of this," she explained, "and I honor and have the deepest reverence for all of the women who have walked this path before me."

She concluded her message on a high note: "I am the happiest I have ever been in my life."

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Rumer isn't the first celebrity to open up about her journey. Keep reading to see other stars share their nursing experiences.

Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer

"I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult," Keke told Essence in an interview published Aug. 21. "And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out."

She added, "The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again."

Tia Mowry / Instagram
Tia Mowry

The Game alum, who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding. "When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him," she wrote in an Aug. 10 Instagram. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula. And during the second time, I found that I was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months." 

She continued, "Nonetheless, the journey was difficult...if you are struggling with breastfeeding, I want you to know that it is more than okay to feed your children formula. As long as your children are fed, loved, happy, and supported that's all that matters."

 

Instagram/Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis

The House Bunny actress snapped a photo of herself nursing daughter Louetta, who she shares with musician Derek Richard Thomas, during a family beach day in August 2023.

Instagram
Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley

In a carousel of Instagram pictures, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her and Jason Statham's baby girl, Isabella

Instagram
Ashley Graham

In May 2022, Ashley Graham shared a photo of herself feeding her twin boys, Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, at the same time. She captioned the post, "double fisting (peep the whacky tan lines)."

Instagram / Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

In March 2021, the Victoria's Secret model shared a pic of herself on Instagram breastfeeding her baby girl, Tuulikki Joan Daly. A couple of hours later, she shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding... Like, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."

Instagram
Nikki Reed

The Twilight star opened up about breastfeeding her 20-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in an Instagram post in 2019. "To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," she wrote.

Twitter
Kehlani

"little bear," Kehlani tweeted in 2019, along with photos of her and baby Adeya.

 

Instagram
Hilary Duff

"On a lighter note.... @acrebaja was bomb," the actress shared on Instagram while kicking off 2019, after welcoming her second child, daughter Banks

Instagram
April Love Geary

"Feeding time for the little munchkin," Robin Thicke's girlfriend wrote by a video of her feeding their daughter Mia

Instagram
Molly Sims

The actress breastfed son Grey, writing on Instagram in 2017, "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!"

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum and mom of one told her Instagram followers in 2016 that her sister, Casey Loza, is "always capturing me in moments. #momonthego."

Instagram
Stacy Keibler

The actress is all smiles as she snaps a selfie of her feeding her little one.

Instagram
Karolina Kurkova

The model mom of two encourages other moms to share #breastfeedingselfie pics.

Instagram
Kandi Burruss

The Bravo star astutely pointed out in 2016 that "this #breastfeeding stuff is no joke."

Instagram
Alyssa Milano

The actress shared this photo in honor of daughter Elizabella's first birthday in 2015. "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me," she wrote

