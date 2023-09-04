RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Addresses Plastic Surgery Accusations in Outrageous Reunion Bonus Clip

Watch : Marlo Hampton & Sheree Whitfield Preview RHOA Season 15 DRAMA

Shereé Whitfield is ready to check Kandi Burruss over her plastic surgery accusations.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars go to war over rumors about their appearances in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Peacock's extended version of the Bravo series' season 15 reunion. The explosive exchange pops off after the She by Shereé founder denies altering her look as of late.

"You do the same," Shereé tells Kandi in the preview. "You had your body done four times, honey, at least. So, we all know you're a lover of plastic surgery."

When Kandi fires back with, "I have not had my body done four times," her castmate quips, "Was it three?"

However, Kandi does admit to some previous nips and tucks. "First of all, let's be clear: I have never denied getting plastic surgery," the Xscape singer clarifies before addressing Shereé. "You done had tummy tucks, you done had breast jobs, you got nose jobs multiple times. Before we even met you on this season, that was a nose job."