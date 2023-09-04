RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Addresses Plastic Surgery Accusations in Outrageous Reunion Bonus Clip

Shereé Whitfield is ready to check Kandi Burruss over her plastic surgery accusations.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars go to war over rumors about their appearances in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Peacock's extended version of the Bravo series' season 15 reunion. The explosive exchange pops off after the She by Shereé founder denies altering her look as of late.
"You do the same," Shereé tells Kandi in the preview. "You had your body done four times, honey, at least. So, we all know you're a lover of plastic surgery."
When Kandi fires back with, "I have not had my body done four times," her castmate quips, "Was it three?"
However, Kandi does admit to some previous nips and tucks. "First of all, let's be clear: I have never denied getting plastic surgery," the Xscape singer clarifies before addressing Shereé. "You done had tummy tucks, you done had breast jobs, you got nose jobs multiple times. Before we even met you on this season, that was a nose job."
Although Shereé continues to deny the claims. "You're lying!" she tells Kandi before confirming the recent rhinoplasty by admitting, "This is my first tweak."
Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora laugh at Shereé's assertion this is her first nose job, with Drew commenting, "Well, maybe you didn't admit it. She didn't admit it, but we see it."
Sanya Richards-Ross chimes in, "You had a nose job, who cares?!"
See the hilarious—and outrageous—fight in the teaser above.
And catch the extended and uncensored version of the RHOA reunion part one exclusively on Peacock Sept. 4. Part two airs Sept. 10 on Bravo.
