Meg Ryan Reveals Her Kids' Reaction to That Intimate When Harry Met Sally Scene

Meg Ryan's children in no way want to have what she's having.
The actress, mother of The Boys actor Jack Quaid, 31, and daughter Daisy True Ryan, 19, recalled her kids' reactions to her iconic demonstrated fake orgasm scene from the 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally.
"It's funny, my son just called me this morning and he's in New York staying at a hotel that's right across the street from Katz's Deli," Meg told comedy legend Carol Burnett for Interview magazine in comments published Aug. 31. "My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, 'Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment.'"
The 61-year-old actress, who will make her rom-com comeback after 14 years in the upcoming movie What Happens Later, continued, "You know you can go into that deli and there's an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene," adding, "I wonder if it's the right one."
Indeed, inside the famed Manhattan deli, where the scene was filmed, a sign hanging from the ceiling reads, "Where Harry met Sally... hope you have what she had! Enjoy!"
In the famous scene, when Meg's Sally and Billy Crystal's Harry dine together at the deli, her character fakes an orgasm in front of him and their fellow patrons to prove to him how women can make one seem believable after he insists none had ever faked one with him.
As for how many times they ended up filming that scene in particular? Well, the Sleepless in Seattle star admitted, "Oh, we probably did that over and over and over again."
In 2019, Jack told InStyle that he avoided watching When Harry Met Sally for years until he had to film one himself, the Hulu film Plus One.
"In the rehearsal process we were talking about rom-coms and When Harry Met Sally came up and I made the confession that I had never seen [it]," the actor said, "It's one of those things, where if you really think about it, you don't want to see your mom having a fake orgasm in a deli when you're growing up. I avoided it."
He continued, "I watched the movie, because I'm doing a rom-com, I have to watch the rom-com, and the movie's so much more than that scene."
Jack said he was "so unbelievably proud" of his mom. "I called her sobbing, like, 'I'm so proud of you!' and she like, 'Ah, cool!' She was excited I'd seen it, and then I came into rehearsal that day still sobbing and it was this weird moment where I'm like, 'Guys, I'm just so proud of my mom!'"
