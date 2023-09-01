Meg Ryan Reveals Her Kids' Reaction to That Intimate When Harry Met Sally Scene

Meg Ryan's children in no way want to have what she's having.

The actress, mother of The Boys actor Jack Quaid, 31, and daughter Daisy True Ryan, 19, recalled her kids' reactions to her iconic demonstrated fake orgasm scene from the 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

"It's funny, my son just called me this morning and he's in New York staying at a hotel that's right across the street from Katz's Deli," Meg told comedy legend Carol Burnett for Interview magazine in comments published Aug. 31. "My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, 'Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment.'"

The 61-year-old actress, who will make her rom-com comeback after 14 years in the upcoming movie What Happens Later, continued, "You know you can go into that deli and there's an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene," adding, "I wonder if it's the right one."

Indeed, inside the famed Manhattan deli, where the scene was filmed, a sign hanging from the ceiling reads, "Where Harry met Sally... hope you have what she had! Enjoy!"