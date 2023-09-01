90210’s Shenae Grimes Fires Back at Hateful Comments About Her Appearance

Watch : Charlize Theron Talks Plastic Surgery Rumors: "Bitch, I'm Just Aging!"

No critic is worth a tear.

At least, that's how Shenae Grimes sees it as she recently shared a frank message on aging while addressing criticism she's received over her appearance.

"'She aged terribly' …is something I've heard about myself anytime I post a nostalgic clip from my past life as a TEEN actor," the 90210 alum began her lengthy August 31 Instagram post. "Thing is…I'm just… aging. I'm nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!"

Shenae—who shares kids Kingsley, 2, and Bowie, 4, with husband Josh Beech—shared a video in which she shows off some of the wrinkles she has on her face, around her eyes and forehead, adding that for people over 30 who don't have any lines, they've likely had work done. Something, she noted, she does not judge, and is in fact interested in perhaps doing herself.

She continued, "One of the internet's best kept secrets is skewing our perception of reality in a big way. While I think we're all aware of this by now, I personally know how easy it is to lose grip on reality and judge yourself harshly when you're inundated with images of seemingly effortless 'perfection' every day."