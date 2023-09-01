90210’s Shenae Grimes Fires Back at Hateful Comments About Her Appearance

No critic is worth a tear.
At least, that's how Shenae Grimes sees it as she recently shared a frank message on aging while addressing criticism she's received over her appearance.
"'She aged terribly' …is something I've heard about myself anytime I post a nostalgic clip from my past life as a TEEN actor," the 90210 alum began her lengthy August 31 Instagram post. "Thing is…I'm just… aging. I'm nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!"
Shenae—who shares kids Kingsley, 2, and Bowie, 4, with husband Josh Beech—shared a video in which she shows off some of the wrinkles she has on her face, around her eyes and forehead, adding that for people over 30 who don't have any lines, they've likely had work done. Something, she noted, she does not judge, and is in fact interested in perhaps doing herself.
She continued, "One of the internet's best kept secrets is skewing our perception of reality in a big way. While I think we're all aware of this by now, I personally know how easy it is to lose grip on reality and judge yourself harshly when you're inundated with images of seemingly effortless 'perfection' every day."
And while noting the need for transparency in the beauty industry, the Degrassi alum added, "I have so much respect and admiration for the badass, beautiful women I follow that open up about these topics, whether you choose to age naturally or with a little help from your friends."
Shenae also took a moment to call out the double standard that exists surrounding women's choices about getting work done.
"In a world that tells you you look like s--t if you don't chemically/surgically alter your face/body," she noted, "and shames you for being 'fake' while glorifying your appearance when you do… it's tough out there, man."
Shenae wrapped her post with a thank you to the women who are open about these things as well as a plea: "Let's all try and be a little more up front and a hell of a lot kinder please!!!"
And she is not the only celebrity to have to speak out about their appearance as of late. For her part, Charlize Theron recently addressed rumors she'd gotten a face lift.
"My face is changing," she told Allure in an interview published Aug. 18, "and I love that my face is changing and aging. People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"
And much like Shenae, the Oscar winner spoke of the beauty industry's double standards—while adding a request of others.
"I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers," Charlize added. "I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. We need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey."