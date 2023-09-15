Selena Gomez Is Proudly Putting a Spotlight on Her Mexican Heritage—On and Off Screen

Look at her now.
Selena Gomez is on top of the world. From recently winning an MTV Video Music Award and debuting a new song, to completing an upcoming film and releasing the latest season of her TV series Only Murders in the Building, it's safe to say the 31-year-old is thriving.
Indeed, with each coming year it seems as though Selena is growing more comfortable in her skin, personally and professionally. In fact, it was just a few months ago that the Disney alum wrapped the movie Emilia Perez in Paris, which she filmed entirely in Spanish.
"It's been such a wonderful challenge," Selena, a third-generation American-Mexican, told fans on TikTok Live in June. "I can't wait for you guys to see it."
Offscreen, Selena has also been a vocal supporter of her heritage, even using her platforms—including her Rare Beauty brand—to spread messages of unity during a time when our society has become greatly segregated.
"Hispanic Heritage Month is coming to an end, but I'm proud of my heritage every month," she wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022. "It breaks my heart to see so many instances where people use someone's background to divide, rather than celebrate what we each bring with our rich cultures and stories. I'm only here today because of the sacrifices my family made to provide a better future."
Together with Rare Beauty, Selena created a campaign to help put a spotlight on her community, who she says "should feel proud of their heritage every day of the year."
A year earlier, in March 2021, Selena sent another love letter to her community with her Spanish-language album, Revelación.
"I have been talking about doing an all-Spanish project for the last 10 years and for one reason or another, it didn't come together," she shared with GRAMMY.com after releasing the EP. "I am thankful I waited though because it would have been a completely different project 10 years ago. Some of the music I worked on the last couple of years kind of naturally led to the timing feeling right."
The album would go on to earn Selena her first Latin Grammy nomination—in the Best Short Form Music Video category for "De Una Vez"—as well as her first-ever Grammy nomination for "Best Latin Pop Album."
"Are you kidding me!? Revelación is nominated for a GRAMMY!" she wrote on Instagram in Nov. 2021. "This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side."
As she concluded her message on the milestone, "I am forever grateful to each and every one of you and of course MY FANS."