Selena Gomez Is Proudly Putting a Spotlight on Her Mexican Heritage—On and Off Screen

Look at her now.

Selena Gomez is on top of the world. From recently winning an MTV Video Music Award and debuting a new song, to completing an upcoming film and releasing the latest season of her TV series Only Murders in the Building, it's safe to say the 31-year-old is thriving.

Indeed, with each coming year it seems as though Selena is growing more comfortable in her skin, personally and professionally. In fact, it was just a few months ago that the Disney alum wrapped the movie Emilia Perez in Paris, which she filmed entirely in Spanish.

"It's been such a wonderful challenge," Selena, a third-generation American-Mexican, told fans on TikTok Live in June. "I can't wait for you guys to see it."

Offscreen, Selena has also been a vocal supporter of her heritage, even using her platforms—including her Rare Beauty brand—to spread messages of unity during a time when our society has become greatly segregated.