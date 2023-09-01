You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Director Defends Adam Sandler's IRL Kids Starring in Film

Watch : Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny Sandler Is All Grown Up

When it comes to the performance given by Adam Sandler's kids in his new movie, you are so not going to hear anything other than praise from director Sammi Cohen.

The filmmaker recently weighed in on the "nepo babies" debate surrounding the actor's decision to have his teenage daughters Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler act alongside him in the Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

"Sandler has a reputation for making movies with his friends, and that's something we all want to do," Sammi told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Aug. 29. "What I say is, he's still making movies with his friends, but they're his kids. He is the kind of dad who's also your best friend. When it comes to the sort of chatter we're hearing online, I don't really think twice about it because I'm going like, ‘Yeah, he's doing the same thing he's always done.'"