Every Time Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Dropped a Candid Confession

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Shares Best Relationship Advice

One things to know about the Lacheys? They aren't afraid to share.

Since Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey became Netflix's go-to hosts for their reality dating shows—Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, and Perfect Match, which sees the 98 Degrees singer flying solo—the couple has never shied away from revealing secrets about their relationship.

Married since 2011, the parents of three—Camden, 10, Brooklyn, 8, and Phoenix, 6—often share the highs, lows and OMG moments from their romance, including the ultimatum Vanessa issued Nick that led to their breakup...and eventual engagement.

"I swore I wouldn't be a girl who gave an ultimatum and I did," Vanessa admitted during The Ultimatum's season two premiere. "If it was the right person would you just jump into it or is it me?" Referring to his 2006 divorce from Jessica Simpson, Nick explained, "Let's be honest, I had my own, what I thought were very valid reasons for not being ready to move forward."

But not all of their candid confessions are quite so serious, with Nick, 49, and Vanessa, 42, opening about about their love of shower sex, how she wasn't a fan of his boy band and Nick's hilarious reaction to Vanessa's celebrity hall pass.