Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kim Kardashian debuted bangs, and Jennifer Love Hewitt was feeling ready for fall, while a TikTok star showed off the results of his massive plastic surgery procedure.

By Tierney Bricker Sep 03, 2023 10:00 AMTags
Watch: Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Hair Transformation

Looks like stars are really, uh, falling into new looks.

While the autumnal equinox might not be for a few more weeks, celebrities were proving they were more than ready for the new season as several stars hit the hair salon to freshen up their locks.

Kim Kardashian made jaws drop when she debuted baby bangs, while Jennifer Love Hewitt proved she's prepping to pumpkin spice her life by ditching her blonde strands for an auburn hue that might make you crave a PSL. Plus, Emily Ratajkowski showed off her latest shade change after dyeing her hair red earlier in the summer and Jennifer Lopez added bright blonde highlights that had her feeling her "baddest" in a recent Instagram post.

Finally, Julia Fox unveiled yet another new 'do (and matching eyebrows, too!) and a shock took over TikTok when Levi Jed Murphy unveiled the results of his massive plastic surgery procedure, which included five different operations. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Kim Kardashian

The reality star just, ahem, skimmed some serious inches off her hair. 

Kardashian stepped out for the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles on Aug. 26 with a bold new 'do: blunt bangs. The SKIMS founder showed off her fresh fringe while posing with mom Kris Jenner and Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland for photos at the event. 

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

It's officially PSL season for JLH.

The 9-1-1 star debuted a fall-ready refresh on Aug. 26 in a joint Instagram post with her hairstylist Nikki Lee with the caption, "Was time to spice things up."

That meant ditching the long blonde tresses Hewitt had been rocking in favor of an auburn-hued blunt bob with long curtain bangs. 

The Ghost Whisperer alum then shared a before-and-after photo of her transformation, writing, "ready for fall" with the pumpkin and orange heart emojis.

 

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo has even more glow than usual. 

The multihyphenate stunned her Instagram followers with a transformation that left their jaws on the floor when she debuted bright blonde highlights.

The Hustlers star showcased her new 'do by snapping a golden hour selfie in the car on Aug. 23, with Lopez cheekily captioning the post, "Still got me looking like the baddest."

Julia Fox/ Instagram
Julia Fox

Hello, blonde bombshell. 

Never one to shy away from a dramatic look, the Uncut Gems star showed off her latest daring hair transformation, unveiling platinum blonde tresses and matching bleached eyebrows in an Aug. 24 Instagram.

And in the same post, Fox shared two other images that highlighted the other hairstyles she's sported recently. One photo showed her as a redhead, with coordinating eyebrows, while the other snapshot was of her rocking her naturally dark brown roots.

Summing up her series of shakeups, Fox captioned the post, "Shades."

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )
Emily Ratajkowski

Consider the red era over.

After dyeing her hair a ginger hue last month, the My Body author stepped out in New York City with her signature dark locks on Aug. 30. 

Ratajkowski debuted her hair color change on her Instagram Story, posting a selfie of her freshly dyed locks with the song "Baby, I'm Back" by Baby Bash playing over the photo. 

Instagram
Levi Jed Murphy

The TikTok star shared a before and after of his face six weeks after his decision to undergo five plastic surgery procedures simultaneously, including a full face-lift, a deep temporal brow lift, buccal fat removal, scar revision and liposuction on his chin.

"Surgery update: 1 month post op. my swelling has basically completely gone and my scars are fading," Murphy began his Aug. 14 post. "It's already a massive improvement compared to my previous scaring."

Reflecting on one of his before images, he wrote, "The last swipe is when i was obsessed with botched fillers, and it's unbelievably embarrassing to look back at but we live n learn girlies."

