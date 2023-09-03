Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Hair Transformation

Looks like stars are really, uh, falling into new looks.

While the autumnal equinox might not be for a few more weeks, celebrities were proving they were more than ready for the new season as several stars hit the hair salon to freshen up their locks.

Kim Kardashian made jaws drop when she debuted baby bangs, while Jennifer Love Hewitt proved she's prepping to pumpkin spice her life by ditching her blonde strands for an auburn hue that might make you crave a PSL. Plus, Emily Ratajkowski showed off her latest shade change after dyeing her hair red earlier in the summer and Jennifer Lopez added bright blonde highlights that had her feeling her "baddest" in a recent Instagram post.

Finally, Julia Fox unveiled yet another new 'do (and matching eyebrows, too!) and a shock took over TikTok when Levi Jed Murphy unveiled the results of his massive plastic surgery procedure, which included five different operations.