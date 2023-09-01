Post Malone Proudly Shows Results of His 55-Pound Weight Loss Journey in New Selfie

Watch : Post Malone's Rare Insight Into Fatherhood & Past Partying Lifestyle

Post Malone is feeling like a rockstar.

Nearly two weeks after the "Chemical" rapper detailed his 55-pound weight loss journey, he showed off the results of his transformation. Alongside a recent mirror selfie shared to Instagram, the musician captioned his post, "Introducing Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass, i love you." In his photo, Post was seen rocking an all-black look which included a leather blazer, polo and jeans, pairing his ensemble with black boots and baseball cap.

In mid-August, the "Congratulations" singer, born Austin Post, explained his transformation was due to simply cutting down on his soda intake.

"Soda is so bad," the 28-year-old noted during an August episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "It's bad but it's so good. I'll have a soda. I'm a bad boy. And I'll have a Monster Energy, but Celsius is so good too."

Post—who welcomed his daughter last summer—previously slammed rumors surrounding his weight loss journey, attributing his lifestyle change to becoming a dad.