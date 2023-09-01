Post Malone Proudly Shows Results of His 55-Pound Weight Loss Journey in New Selfie

Post Malone is feeling like a rockstar.
Nearly two weeks after the "Chemical" rapper detailed his 55-pound weight loss journey, he showed off the results of his transformation. Alongside a recent mirror selfie shared to Instagram, the musician captioned his post, "Introducing Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass, i love you." In his photo, Post was seen rocking an all-black look which included a leather blazer, polo and jeans, pairing his ensemble with black boots and baseball cap.
In mid-August, the "Congratulations" singer, born Austin Post, explained his transformation was due to simply cutting down on his soda intake.
"Soda is so bad," the 28-year-old noted during an August episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "It's bad but it's so good. I'll have a soda. I'm a bad boy. And I'll have a Monster Energy, but Celsius is so good too."
Post—who welcomed his daughter last summer—previously slammed rumors surrounding his weight loss journey, attributing his lifestyle change to becoming a dad.
"I wanted to say that i'm not doing drugs," he wrote in an April Instagram post. "I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i'd suppose, performance on stage. i'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man."
But he hasn't just been working on his healthy lifestyle.
"I've spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music," he noted, "and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y'all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i'll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i'm the happiest i've been in a long time."