Aubrey Paige Offers Rare Look Into Summer Dates With Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend Aubrey Paige recently gave fans a glimpse into some of their dates this season, noting it was "a summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige soaked up the sun—and the memories—this summer.

As the season draws to a close, the model looked back at the fun times they had over the past few months—calling it in an Aug. 31 Instagram post, "A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."

Aubrey also gave fans a glimpse into some of her dates with Ryan by posting footage of them perusing art, having a picnic at a vineyard and watching a Disney film. There was also one snapshot of the American Idol host driving with a coffee in hand and another of the couple smiling from ear to ear.

The post was one of several peeks Aubrey has given followers into her romance with Ryan since they met in 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022. From sharing vacation snaps and PDA pics to uploading images of their coordinating outfits and dinners together, the 25-year-old has captured many moments.

Aubrey has also show her support for Ryan, cheering him on at the Oscars and celebrating his run on Live after he stepped back from co-hosting with Kelly Ripa earlier this year.

"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote on Instagram April 14. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others. I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come. Cheers. Love ya babe."

To look back at Aubrey and Ryan's love story, keep reading.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

Aubrey shared photos from their summer adventures in August 2023, writing, "A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."

Instagram
New Year's Eve 2021

Aubrey rang in 2022 with a look back at their year of romance. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote on Instagram. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

Instagram
Stamp of Approval

In April 2022, Kelly Ripa gave a glowing review of former co-host Ryan's new relationship. 

"We're all happy you're here," Kelly said on Live while recalling a conversation that she had with Aubrey, "and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody." She added to Ryan, "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her." 

Instagram
Wining and Dining

"Finer than wine," Aubrey captioned this shot in May 2022. "Happy Friday friends! Wishing everyone a relaxing weekend full of great food and even better company."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Red Carpet Debut

They made their red carpet debut at the Halftime premiere in New York in June 2022.

Gotham/GC Images
Big Apple Outing

The TV star and the model took a stroll in NYC in October 2022.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

She got dolled up in a glitzy ensemble for a date night with Ryan during New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

Instagram
Valentine's Day 2023

She showed off several photos with "mi amor" for Valentine's Day 2023.

Instagram
Seeing Stripes

In one photo, the couple color-coordinated in matching zebra suits.

Instagram
Jetsetters

As Aubrey wrote, "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime."

Instagram
Digging In

"Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures," she continued. "Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

The couple put their love on display in a sweet PDA snap.

Instagram
Anchors Up

They set sail on a seaside vacation.

Instagram
Beach Selfie

The pair posed for a pic while enjoying some time on the shore.

Instagram
Matchy-Matchy

They twinned down to the baseball caps and sunglasses.

Instagram
Road Trippin'

Aubrey captured one of their road trip adventures on camera.

