Aubrey Paige Offers Rare Look Into Summer Dates With Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige soaked up the sun—and the memories—this summer.
As the season draws to a close, the model looked back at the fun times they had over the past few months—calling it in an Aug. 31 Instagram post, "A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."
Aubrey also gave fans a glimpse into some of her dates with Ryan by posting footage of them perusing art, having a picnic at a vineyard and watching a Disney film. There was also one snapshot of the American Idol host driving with a coffee in hand and another of the couple smiling from ear to ear.
The post was one of several peeks Aubrey has given followers into her romance with Ryan since they met in 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022. From sharing vacation snaps and PDA pics to uploading images of their coordinating outfits and dinners together, the 25-year-old has captured many moments.
Aubrey has also show her support for Ryan, cheering him on at the Oscars and celebrating his run on Live after he stepped back from co-hosting with Kelly Ripa earlier this year.
"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote on Instagram April 14. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others. I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come. Cheers. Love ya babe."
