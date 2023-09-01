Aubrey Paige Offers Rare Look Into Summer Dates With Ryan Seacrest

Watch : Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Shares Valentine's Day Post

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige soaked up the sun—and the memories—this summer.

As the season draws to a close, the model looked back at the fun times they had over the past few months—calling it in an Aug. 31 Instagram post, "A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."

Aubrey also gave fans a glimpse into some of her dates with Ryan by posting footage of them perusing art, having a picnic at a vineyard and watching a Disney film. There was also one snapshot of the American Idol host driving with a coffee in hand and another of the couple smiling from ear to ear.

The post was one of several peeks Aubrey has given followers into her romance with Ryan since they met in 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022. From sharing vacation snaps and PDA pics to uploading images of their coordinating outfits and dinners together, the 25-year-old has captured many moments.