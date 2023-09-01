Influencer Ruby Franke’s Sisters Speak Out After She’s Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Ruby Franke's family members are breaking their silence after the influencer's arrest.

The mother of six—who ran a now-defunct family YouTube channel—and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested and remain in custody for aggravated child abuse charges in Utah. According to the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department, their arrests on Aug. 30 came after police were alerted to a report of a starved child.

Now, Franke's sisters Ellie Mecham, Bonnie Hoellein and Julie Deru are speaking out, saying that the arrest "needed to happen."

"For the last 3 years we have kept quiet on the subject of Ruby Franke for the sake of her children," their joint statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts on Aug. 31 read. "Behind the public scene, we have done everything to try and make sure the kids were safe. We wouldn't feel right about moving forward with regular content without addressing the most recent events. Once we do, we will not be commenting on it any further."

They added, "Ruby was arrested which needed to happen. Jodi was arrested which needed to happen. The kids are now safe, which is the number one priority."