Miley Cyrus Says This Moment With Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato Shows She's Bisexual

Miley Cyrus is truly getting the best of both worlds.
In fact, the 30-year-old believes she was channeling some bisexual energy during a night out in Los Angeles with Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Hannah Montana costar Emily Osment way back in 2009.
Addressing the now-viral photo of their group outing—which showed Miley dressed in sweatpants, a cozy cardigan and fuzzy boots while the rest of the group were decked out in glamourous attires—the singer joked in an Aug. 31 TikTok, "If you guys didn't know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don't know what's wrong with you."
"I mean, hello!" continued Miley, who came out as pansexual in 2016. "Look at them!"
The picture in question was taken after the group attended the red carpet premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie, where Miley rocked a turquoise fringed dress, leather jacket and heeled boots before swapping into something more casual. Reflecting on how the image has since become a meme encouraging people to "be the Miley of your friend group," the Disney Channel alum revealed the story behind their night out is equally relatable.
"Me and Emily and Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to The Cheesecake Factory," she shared. "These are some classy ladies."
Miley's walk down memory lane is a part of her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series, which supports her newly-released single of the same name. In a previous video, the "Wrecking Ball" artist revisited her 2008 Vanity Fair cover, in which the then-15-year-old posed topless while covered by a blanket.
"Everyone knows the controversy of the photo, but they don't really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful," she said in an Aug. 30 TikTok, explaining that her younger sister Noah Cyrus was sitting on photographer Annie Leibovitz's lap "pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures."
Looking back at the buzz surrounding the cover, Miley noted the image was the "complete opposite of the bubblegum pop star that I had been known for being and that's what was so upsetting."
She added, "But really, really brilliant choices looking back now from those people."
