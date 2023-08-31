Amal and George Clooney’s Date Night in Italy Is the Perfect Storm for Amore

Watch : George & Amal Clooney Honor Justice Defenders

Amal Clooney and George Clooney booked two tickets to paradise.

The lovebirds touched down in Italy for the 80th Venice International Film Festival Aug. 30, and stunned as they attended the DVF Awards.

George donned a crisp black suite, with a navy, open-collar shirt underneath, while Amal wore a blush pink lace gown with sheer fabric over the skirt. She accessorized the chic look with gold heels, drop earrings and a half-up hair do.

And this year's awards, hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, is a special one for the couple: Amal is this year's DVF Leadership Award honoree, recognizing her work in advocating for victims of abuse. The human rights lawyer was praised in a press release for the prize, noting that she "has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by ISIS, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur, and female activists imprisoned around the globe."

The statement continued, "Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched."