Amal and George Clooney’s Date Night in Italy Is the Perfect Storm for Amore

Amal Clooney and George Clooney booked two tickets to paradise.
The lovebirds touched down in Italy for the 80th Venice International Film Festival Aug. 30, and stunned as they attended the DVF Awards.
George donned a crisp black suite, with a navy, open-collar shirt underneath, while Amal wore a blush pink lace gown with sheer fabric over the skirt. She accessorized the chic look with gold heels, drop earrings and a half-up hair do.
And this year's awards, hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, is a special one for the couple: Amal is this year's DVF Leadership Award honoree, recognizing her work in advocating for victims of abuse. The human rights lawyer was praised in a press release for the prize, noting that she "has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by ISIS, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur, and female activists imprisoned around the globe."
The statement continued, "Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched."
Along with being honored for her career accolades, Amal is also frequently recognized for her impacts within the Clooney family.
George, who shares 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with Amal, previously gave insight just how much his life has changed for the better since he married the activist in 2014.
"There are some people, their goal was, ‘I have to have children.' Mine wasn't. I wasn't looking at life, going, ‘My life will be unfulfilled without children.' I felt like I had a pretty full life," the Descendants star shared on Today in 2021. "Then I met Amal and realized that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was."
Gushing over dad life, George added, "[It's given me] a sense of belonging and a sense of home and unconditional love. All the things that you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog. You realize that this is a lot more than that."
But as much as he loves the kiddos, George and Amal weren't the only A-list couple to leave the kids at home for a date night out in Italy.