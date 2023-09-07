The Riskiest Looks in MTV VMAs History Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner, and with the show comes a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the most iconic outfits to ever hit the carpet.

And indeed, the VMAs have definitely been a night that has served up some of the most jaw-dropping looks.

After all, no one will ever forget Lady Gaga's 2010 meat dress, which saw the singer dressed head to toe in raw beef. In addition to chunky silver jewelry and a bubble-gum pink hairstyle, Gaga completed her beef-wrapped look with both a hat and boots made out of meat.

Plus, back in 2002 Britney Spears rocked an all-black halter dress—which was a far cry from her usual glitzy gowns at the time—just two years after Pink wowed fans with her fluorescent pink spiked hair and fur length coat. And before them came Lil Kim and her head-to-toe lilac ensemble for the 1999 ceremony that left part of the rapper's chest exposed, covered only by a sequined, seashell nipple cover.