Why Pregnant Shawn Johnson Is Convinced She's Having Another Baby Girl

Watch : See Pregnant Shawn Johnson's Growing Baby Bump at ESPYS 2023

Shawn Johnson thinks she'll stick the landing when it comes to her baby prediction.

While the retired Olympic gymnast and husband Andrew East, who are currently expecting their third child, are waiting to find out their baby's sex, they are more than confident when it comes to their guesses.

"If it turns out to be a boy, it'd be the biggest surprise ever," Shawn told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Off The Vine podcast's Aug. 31 episode. "But we think it's like 90 percent a girl."

As for how she just knows? The gold medalist—who shares daughter Drew, 3, and son Jett, 2, with the former football player—pointed to her past experience.

"It feels exactly like my daughter's pregnancy," she explained. "My son's pregnancy felt completely different."

Even though others might skeptical on the motherly instinct, Andrew chimed in on the podcast, "For whatever that's worth, people say that's not accurate but it's hard not to correlate."