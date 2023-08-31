The Lineup for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Is Here and It's Spooktacular

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween is almost upon us. The lineup includes fan-favorites such as The Craft, Hocus Pocus and The Addams Family films. Check out a full schedule.

By Corinne Heller Aug 31, 2023 9:15 PMTags
TVHalloween
Trick or treat yourself to another round of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, now in its 25th year.

The Disney-owned cable network has released its annual spooktacular lineup of shows set to air in the days counting down to the Oct. 31 holiday. The schedule, posted Aug. 31, brings the nostalgia with fan-favorite '90s films such as Hocus Pocus—which will be shown a whopping 18 times throughout the month, plus multiple screenings of The Craft, The Addams Family and its first sequel, Mrs. Doubtfire and Tim Burton's animated classic The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Also on the list of spooktacular films: The Twilight films, Disney's live-action Cruella movie starring Emma Stone, the Hotel Transylvania films, the Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown, Twitches and Zombies and several of their sequels. And we can talk about Bruno, because Freeform will also screen Disney's 2021 hit animated flick Encanto during its 31 Night of Halloween.

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

"Welcome home," read a message posted on the channel's Instagram. "Spooky season is officially here."

See the full schedule below:

Sunday, Oct. 1
7:00 a.m. ET/PT — Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. ET/PT — Scared Shrekless

10:40 a.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown

12:45 p.m. ET/PT — Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:50 p.m. ET/PT — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55 p.m. ET/PT — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:35 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

10:50 p.m. ET/ PT — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

1:00 a.m. ET/PT — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

Monday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

11:00 a.m. ET/PT — Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:00 p.m. ET/PT — Twitches

3:00 p.m. ET/PT — Twitches Too

5:00 p.m. ET/PT — Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

11:30 a.m. ET/PT — Twilight: Special Edition

2:30 p.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: New Moon

5:40 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

7:50 p.m. ET/PT — Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: New Moon

1:30 p.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

4:30 p.m. ET/PT — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 a.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown

Thursday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

1:30 p.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

4:00 p.m. ET/PT — The House with a Clock in Its Walls

6:30 p.m. ET/PT — Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. ET/PT — Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Friday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

1:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2

3:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT — Family Guy episodes

12:00 a.m. ET/PT — Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 7

7:00 a.m. ET/PT — Zombies — Freeform Premiere

9:00 a.m. ET/PT — Zombies 2 — Freeform Premiere

11:00 a.m. ET/PT — Scared Shrekless

11:30 a.m. ET/PT — Shrek Forever After

1:30 p.m. ET/PT — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

5:10 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. ET/PT — The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. ET/PT — Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. ET/PT — The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Sunday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. ET/PT — Scared Shrekless

7:30 a.m. ET/PT — Shrek Forever After

9:30 a.m. ET/PT — The House with a Clock in Its Walls

12:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

2:05 p.m. ET/PT — Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

5:10 p.m. ET/PT — The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. ET/PT — Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. ET/PT — The Craft (1996)

Monday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

1:35 p.m. ET/PT — Bewitched (2005)

3:40 p.m. ET/PT — The Craft (1996)

6:10 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

8:20 p.m. ET/PT — Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET/PT — Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. ET/PT — Twilight: Special Edition

4:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: New Moon

7:00 p.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET/PT — Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

3:30 p.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2

6:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 a.m. ET/PT — Ready or Not

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

1:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2

3:30 p.m. ET/PT — Mrs. Doubtfire

6:30 p.m. ET/PT — Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. ET/PT — Twitches

Friday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 a.m. ET/PT — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. ET/PT — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:35 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

4:40 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

6:50 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

9:00 p.m. ET/PT — TBA

10:00 p.m. ET/PT — TBA

12:00 a.m. ET/PT — Twitches Too

Saturday, Oct. 14

7:00 a.m. ET/PT — Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. ET/PT — Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space

10:40 a.m. ET/PT — Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

1:45 p.m. ET/PT — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition

3:25 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition

5:35 p.m. ET/PT — The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)

8:15 p.m. ET/PT — Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)

10:55 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

1:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — Family Guy episodes

Sunday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. ET/PT — Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

10:05 a.m. ET/PT — Twitches

12:10 p.m. ET/PT — Twitches Too

2:15 p.m. ET/PT — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:20 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

6:25 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. ET/PT — Cruella

11:50 p.m. ET/PT — Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Monday, Oct. 16

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Spider-Man (2002)

1:10 p.m. ET/PT — Spider-Man 2 (2004)

4:20 p.m. ET/PT — Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:25 p.m. ET/PT — Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. ET/PT — Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10:30 am. ET/PT — Spider-Man 2 (2004)

1:30 p.m. ET/PT — Spider-Man 3 (2007)

4:30 p.m. ET/PT — Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m. ET/PT — Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown

12:30 p.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

2:30 p.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown High

4:30 p.m. ET/PT — Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

7:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

12:35 p.m. ET/PT — Mrs. Doubtfire

3:15 p.m. ET/PT — Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

6:15 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. ET/PT — The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)

12:00 a.m. ET/PT — Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Friday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 p.m. ET/PT — Bewitched (2005)

3:30-8:00 p.m. ET/PT — Family Guy episodes

8:00 p.m. ET/PT — Aladdin (2019)

12:00 a.m. ET/PT — Bewitched (2005)

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:00 a.m. ET/PT — Twitches

9:00 a.m. ET/PT — Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. ET/PT — Zombies

1:00 p.m. ET/PT — Zombies 2

3:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:05 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

7:15 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:30 p.m. ET/PT — Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

1:30 a.m. ET/PT — Family Guy

Sunday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown

9:10 a.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

11:10 a.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown High

1:10 p.m. ET/PT — Return to Halloweentown

3:20 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

5:25 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:35 p.m. ET/PT — Encanto

9:45 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. ET/PT — Shrek Forever After

Monday, Oct. 23

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Zombies

12:35 p.m. ET/PT — Twitches

2:40 p.m. ET/PT — Twitches Too

4:40 p.m. ET/PT — Shrek Forever After

6:45 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Family Guy

11:00 a.m. ET/PT — Frankenweenie (2012)

1:00 p.m. ET/PT — Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

4:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

6:05 p.m. ET/PT — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:45 p.m. ET/PT — Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Family Guy episodes

11:30 a.m. ET/PT — Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

2:30 p.m. ET/PT — Bewitched (2005)

4:30 p.m. ET/PT — The Craft (1996)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT — Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, Oct. 26

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Family Guy episodes

11:30 a.m. ET/PT — Bewitched (2005)

1:35 p.m. ET/PT — The Craft (1996)

4:05 p.m. ET/PT — Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:10 p.m. ET/PT — Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

8:50 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Friday, Oct. 27

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

1:30 p.m. ET/PT — The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

4:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ET/PT — Family Guy episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Saturday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown

9:05 a.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

11:05 a.m. ET/PT — Halloweentown High

1:05 p.m. ET/PT — Frankenweenie (2012)

3:05 p.m. ET/PT — Shrek Forever After

5:10 p.m. ET/PT — Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. ET/PT — Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. ET/PT — Zombies

9:00 a.m. ET/PT — Zombies 2

11:00 a.m. ET/PT — Shrek Forever After

1:00 p.m. ET/PT — Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. ET/PT — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary

3:10 p.m. ET/PT — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:15 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

7:20 p.m. ET/PT — The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. ET/PT — Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. ET/PT — The Craft (1996)

Monday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — The Craft (1996)

1:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

3:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Addams Family (1991)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT — Addams Family Values

7:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. ET/PT — Family Guy

11:00 a.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

1:00 p.m. ET/PT — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00 p.m. ET/PT — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania

6:40 p.m. ET/PT — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:50 p.m. ET/PT — Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT — The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

