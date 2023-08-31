The Lineup for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Is Here and It's Spooktacular

Watch : Hocus Pocus 2 Cast Manifesting a Third Movie

Trick or treat yourself to another round of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, now in its 25th year.

The Disney-owned cable network has released its annual spooktacular lineup of shows set to air in the days counting down to the Oct. 31 holiday. The schedule, posted Aug. 31, brings the nostalgia with fan-favorite '90s films such as Hocus Pocus—which will be shown a whopping 18 times throughout the month, plus multiple screenings of The Craft, The Addams Family and its first sequel, Mrs. Doubtfire and Tim Burton's animated classic The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Also on the list of spooktacular films: The Twilight films, Disney's live-action Cruella movie starring Emma Stone, the Hotel Transylvania films, the Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown, Twitches and Zombies and several of their sequels. And we can talk about Bruno, because Freeform will also screen Disney's 2021 hit animated flick Encanto during its 31 Night of Halloween.