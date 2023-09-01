Where RHOSLC's Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow Stand Today After Years-Long Feud

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow's relationship is a little less icy these days.
In fact, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costars have found themselves on a path towards reconciliation following a years-long feud on the Bravo series.
"I think it's definitely better than it was last year, so that's a positive," Meredith exclusive told E! News ahead of the season four premiere. "But, again, it's moving parts. We're real people with real feelings and so there are times where you see ups and downs. Trust has to be rebuilt and it takes a moment."
The former BFFs had a falling out following season two after Lisa was caught trashing Meredith during a hot mic rant behind her back. However, Meredith confirmed fans will see exactly how they were able to work out their issues on the new season.
"But where we end up how we got there," the 51-year-old continued, "all of that you'll have to watch because it's a bold journey."
That journey includes an explosive fight between the two as teased in the season four trailer. One scene shows Meredith telling Lisa, "Do you want me to go there with the husband? I can go there. Don't f--k with me!"
So what led to the heated moment?
"I can tell you that at any point where I am angry or upset this year, it is a reaction to the way I was treated by somebody or some people," Meredith teased. "I did not instigate any problems but there certainly were plenty of them."
However, one costar Meredith has remained on good terms with since RHOSLC's first season is Mary Cosby, who is returning this season after abruptly leaving the show during season two.
"It's great to have Mary back because, first of all, she's my friend," the jewelry designer gushed. "Second of all, she brings a humor that just is different. She's unintentionally very funny and she's very honest and direct with her opinions, which tends to be a somewhat entertaining delivery too."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to see the new cast photos, plus learn more about season four.
