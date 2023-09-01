Where RHOSLC's Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow Stand Today After Years-Long Feud

Watch : Lisa Barlow Discusses RHOSLC Battle Lines at BravoCon 2022

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow's relationship is a little less icy these days.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costars have found themselves on a path towards reconciliation following a years-long feud on the Bravo series.

"I think it's definitely better than it was last year, so that's a positive," Meredith exclusive told E! News ahead of the season four premiere. "But, again, it's moving parts. We're real people with real feelings and so there are times where you see ups and downs. Trust has to be rebuilt and it takes a moment."

The former BFFs had a falling out following season two after Lisa was caught trashing Meredith during a hot mic rant behind her back. However, Meredith confirmed fans will see exactly how they were able to work out their issues on the new season.

"But where we end up how we got there," the 51-year-old continued, "all of that you'll have to watch because it's a bold journey."