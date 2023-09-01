Exclusive

Where RHOSLC's Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow Stand Today After Years-Long Feud

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks shared a surprising update on how her relationship with costar Lisa Barlow is today after the former BFFs had a major falling out in 2021.

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow's relationship is a little less icy these days.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costars have found themselves on a path towards reconciliation following a years-long feud on the Bravo series.

"I think it's definitely better than it was last year, so that's a positive," Meredith exclusive told E! News ahead of the season four premiere. "But, again, it's moving parts. We're real people with real feelings and so there are times where you see ups and downs. Trust has to be rebuilt and it takes a moment."

The former BFFs had a falling out following season two after Lisa was caught trashing Meredith during a hot mic rant behind her back. However, Meredith confirmed fans will see exactly how they were able to work out their issues on the new season.

"But where we end up how we got there," the 51-year-old continued, "all of that you'll have to watch because it's a bold journey."

That journey includes an explosive fight between the two as teased in the season four trailer. One scene shows Meredith telling Lisa, "Do you want me to go there with the husband? I can go there. Don't f--k with me!" 

So what led to the heated moment?

"I can tell you that at any point where I am angry or upset this year, it is a reaction to the way I was treated by somebody or some people," Meredith teased. "I did not instigate any problems but there certainly were plenty of them."

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo

However, one costar Meredith has remained on good terms with since RHOSLC's first season is Mary Cosby, who is returning this season after abruptly leaving the show during season two.

"It's great to have Mary back because, first of all, she's my friend," the jewelry designer gushed. "Second of all, she brings a humor that just is different. She's unintentionally very funny and she's very honest and direct with her opinions, which tends to be a somewhat entertaining delivery too."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to see the new cast photos, plus learn more about season four.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Lisa Barlow

After an icy season, Lisa Barlow is making amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends, but they still have a long way to go. Lisa is forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and starts exploring the traditional elements of the religion. While Lisa enjoys the finer things in life, her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with newest housewife Monica.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Monica Garcia

Monica Garcia is introduced to the group through her friend Angie, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face. An excommunicated ex-Mormon, Monica is raising her four children on her own and running her baby products business. To add to her plate, she's also dealing with divorcing her husband for the second time and navigating a volatile relationship with her mother. Blunt, opinionated and never afraid to speak her mind, Monica has no problem saying what she's thinking, even if it lands her in hot water with the other women.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Heather Gay

Thriving after the success of her book, Heather Gay earned a spot on the New York Times bestseller's list and bought a new house for her family. After publicly denouncing the Mormon church, her daughters are struggling with the fallout in the Salt Lake City community. Heather and Lisa finally find some common ground and "Bad Weather" makes strides to rebuild their trust in one another, but their relationship is far from fully repaired.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Angie Katsanevas

From friend to housewife, Angie Katsanevas owns and operates multiple hair salons around Salt Lake City with her husband, Shawn. When rumors begin to swirl about their marriage, Angie looks to find the culprit before the hearsay can do any damage to their family. Lisa loyally stands by her side as Angie navigates the group's tumultuous and ever-changing dynamics.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks continues to expand her successful jewelry line and donate her time toward charitable causes close to her heart. At home, the kids are thriving and her marriage with Seth is stronger than ever as the pair start a podcast to share advice and anecdotes. Tensions with the women explode when Meredith is accused of dropping bombshells without getting her hands dirty ... yet again.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose focuses her energy on launching a new luxury jewelry line that highlights spirituality and healing. As Justin heads back to work and Whitney dives into the launch of her new brand, the couple struggles to find a balance between life as CEOs and caretakers for their children. Whitney and Heather work on forgiveness and trust, but her relationship with Meredith strays beyond repair after an accusation that rubs Meredith the wrong way.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Mary Cosby

After a year away from the women, Mary Cosby is back with her unique, unfiltered opinions. Her friendship with Meredith is as strong as ever, but she struggles to find her footing with the other ladies as she navigates old wounds and potential new friendships within the group.

