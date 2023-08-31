Prepare to be Charmed by Kaley Cuoco's Attempt at Recreating a Hair Tutorial

While enjoying a girls' night in with her makeup artist, Kaley Cuoco decided to channel her inner influencer by recreating a viral beauty video.

Kaley Cuoco just shared a hairlarious tutorial.

The Flight Attendant actress revealed she loves trying out the latest beauty trends on social media, so much that she recently attempted to replicate a fuss-free look from the Instagram account @makeupface during a girls' night in with her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg.

"I'm obsessed with hairstyle videos and I want to recreate a few," Kaley said in an Aug. 30 Instagram video. "They make them look so easy."

Kaley then got into full influencer mode, showing off her styling skills as she wrapped her hair into a half-up ponytail, replicating the first step of the tutorial. She then flipped the top section over to part the bottom half in the center. 

The new mom, who welcomed daughter Matilda with Tom Pelphrey in March, then lifted it up into its own ponytail.

When asked how it looked, Jamie kept it real. "There's some lumpity bumps," the makeup artist noted of the updo. "Smooth that out."

Revealing her final look, the Big Bang Theory alum called the whole thing "ridiculous." 

It's safe to say both Kaley and Jamie aren't quitting their day jobs, as the makeup artist cheekily captioned her post, "Don't worry, neither of us are gonna become hairstylists."

Kaley joked in the comments, "I think I am now an influencer." 

Although the 8 Simple Rules star didn't nail the updo, she has been recovering from a hand injury.

Earlier this month, her trainer Ryan Sorensen revealed she developed carpal tunnel syndrome.

"Since having her baby @kaleycuoco has been suffering with what's called Carpal tunnel syndrome, basically numbness and tingling in the hands and arms from a pinched nerve," Ryan shared in an Aug. 14 Instagram video, "mostly due to holding the baby."

According to the National Library of Medicine, it's a health issue commonly associated with pregnancy and nursing.

Due to Kaley's injury, Ryan noted they altered her fitness routine so that she could still break a sweat but in a safe way.

"So, other than laying off her workouts we just adjust and make them more about lower body and core work," he added. "Always finding ways to work around these things and most importantly no excuses!"

Instagram / Tom Pelphrey

Of course, Kaley isn't the only celeb to tap into the biggest beauty trends taking over social media. Keep scrolling to see what other viral hacks you can replicate.

TikTok
Dotted Makeup Hack

The dotted hack was one of TikTok's most useful techniques, as it not only saves time and feels weightless on the skin but doesn't waste your makeup. Instead of layering foundation, concealer, blush, etc. on top of each other, you simply dot the products in the areas you want them and blend them out from lightest to darkest.

tiktok.com/@sagszn
"I'm Cold"

Partly inspired by Kylie Jenner's snowy getaway in 2019 as well as the winter season, beauty devotees created the illusion of having flushed cheeks, a Rudolph-red nose and bright under-eyes. The look mimicked the natural flush your skin gets when you're outside in the wintertime.

Instagram
Glazed Donut Nails

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, having a glossy manicure was the epitome of chic. The model's affinity for dewy skin and high-shine makeup eventually trickled down to her nails, sparking a glazed donut nail mania. She debuted the shiny claws at the 2022 Met Gala in May, which were painted in a pearlescent white. But throughout the year, Hailey refreshed her glazed donut manicure with a chocolate and holiday version.

TikTok
DIY Period Face Masks

TikTok users quickly rode the (red) wave of period face masks, with the hashtag amassing more than six billion views. As the name suggests, people took their period blood, generally collecting it from a menstruation cup, and smeared it over their faces in the hopes of waking up with clear skin. But dermatologists weighed in on the trend, with Dr. Geeta Yadav putting it simply, "Aside from the fact that it is free, there is zero advantage to using menstrual blood on your skin."

TikTok
Vampire Skin

If you're still fantasizing about Robert Pattinson's glistening skin as Edward Cullen in TwilightAugust Sombatkamrai, a.k.a. @imonaugust, created the dazzling vampire skin effect. By mixing foundation with silver liquid glitter, your dream of sparkly skin can become a reality.

TikTok
Foundation Frothing

After Glamzilla frothed her beauty products in what she described as "weird makeup science," she inspired people to froth their foundation a latte. By adding a few drops of foundation into a cup or bowl of water, users blended the two ingredients together, which resulted in a mousse-like foundation. However, chemist Ginger King warned against the technique.

"When you introduce water to products," she told Allure, "you increase the [chance of] bacteria contamination."

Addison Rae/TikTok
"W" Blush Technique

The "W" blush makeup hack was summer's hottest trend, allowing people to get a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside. To partake in the fad, all you had to do was draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose, either with a liquid or cream blush (which made gliding the product and blending it out a lot more seamless).

Instagram
Manga Lashes

Inspired by a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, the Manga Lashes trend played up the anime characters' eyes. To achieve the look, TikTokers either cut lash strips into small chunks or used individual lashes and separated the hairs into clumps with glue. The spikey, doll-like finish added extra drama to their makeup.

www.tiktok.com/@vanillamace
DIY Bleached Eyebrows

TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter influenced people to rock the bold look IRL, with many of them creating at-home dyes. But it's important to note that bleaching your brows, especially without the proper tools or training, can cause side effects.

"Ingredients used to bleach the hair [that include] high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can cause serious burns," Michelle Henry, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Allure. "If the solution is too strong, brows and hair can be damaged. Significant burns can also cause permanent hair loss."

TikTok
Skin Cycling

Unlike some of the potentially risky beauty trends to emerge from TikTok, skin cycling is actually worth implementing into your routine. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, who is credited with coining the term, recommends creating a four-night skincare schedule. 

Night one is for exfoliation, night two is for retinoids and nights three and four are your recovery nights, where hydration and barrier repair are key. Then you repeat the process.

And while the idea of skin cycling isn't necessarily a new concept (it's just been given a buzzy name), there's no denying its benefits. As Dr. Bowe told E! News in July, "You can get more out of your skincare products and see real changes in your skin."

