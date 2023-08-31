Prepare to be Charmed by Kaley Cuoco's Attempt at Recreating a Hair Tutorial

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Says Jonas Brothers Calms Baby Matilda's Meltdowns

Kaley Cuoco just shared a hairlarious tutorial.

The Flight Attendant actress revealed she loves trying out the latest beauty trends on social media, so much that she recently attempted to replicate a fuss-free look from the Instagram account @makeupface during a girls' night in with her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg.

"I'm obsessed with hairstyle videos and I want to recreate a few," Kaley said in an Aug. 30 Instagram video. "They make them look so easy."

Kaley then got into full influencer mode, showing off her styling skills as she wrapped her hair into a half-up ponytail, replicating the first step of the tutorial. She then flipped the top section over to part the bottom half in the center.

The new mom, who welcomed daughter Matilda with Tom Pelphrey in March, then lifted it up into its own ponytail.

When asked how it looked, Jamie kept it real. "There's some lumpity bumps," the makeup artist noted of the updo. "Smooth that out."