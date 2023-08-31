Send off Summer With Major Labor Day Deals on Apple, Dyson, Tarte, KitchenAid, and More Top Brands

The Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer is a multitasking leave-in treatment that detangles, de-frizzes, tames, and softens the hair in addition to reducing damage, according to the brand. It is especially great for those who heat style their hair or spend a lot of time in the sun because it has UV filters that protect against the drying effects of the sun and protect color from fading for up to 16 washes.

Another great thing about this primer is that you can use it on damp and dry hair. Spray it on after you shower to moisturize and detangle your hair. On day two onward, you can spray this on dry hair to refresh and re-style. If this sounds like a product you need in your routine, you can get two bottles for just $34 from QVC. If you bought these products individually from another site, it would cost $68.