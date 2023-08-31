Send off Summer With Major Labor Day Deals on Apple, Dyson, Tarte, KitchenAid, and More Top Brands

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are in the mood to shop, Labor Day 2023 is the best time to get major deals on beauty, home, fashion, and wellness items. Right now, there's a next-level sale at QVC.
Get two Bumble and bumble hair oils for the price of one. Step up your workouts with a 71% discount on the Total Gym FIT Ultimate 15 Levels of Resistance & Pilates Kit. Pamper yourself with $177 worth of IT Cosmetics products for just $53. Those are just some of the great deals you can shop. Keep on reading for E! Shopping Editor-approved deals on Apple iPads, Ninja air fryers, Vitamix blenders, Beats wireless headphones, and more sought-after products.
The Best Labor Day Deals
Bumble and bumble Hairdressers's Invisible Oil Demi Primer Duo
The Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer is a multitasking leave-in treatment that detangles, de-frizzes, tames, and softens the hair in addition to reducing damage, according to the brand. It is especially great for those who heat style their hair or spend a lot of time in the sun because it has UV filters that protect against the drying effects of the sun and protect color from fading for up to 16 washes.
Another great thing about this primer is that you can use it on damp and dry hair. Spray it on after you shower to moisturize and detangle your hair. On day two onward, you can spray this on dry hair to refresh and re-style. If this sounds like a product you need in your routine, you can get two bottles for just $34 from QVC. If you bought these products individually from another site, it would cost $68.
Total Gym FIT Ultimate 15 Levels of Resistance & Pilates Kit
This machine has 15 levels of resistance and you can use it for 100+ exercises. This bundle comes with many attachments and accessories, including the AbCrunch, an extra-large squat stand, and a pilates kit. This purchase also includes one year of access to Total Gym TV, which means you get 144 additional workouts.
tarte Super-Size Shape Tape Complexion Trio with Bag
QVC has a bundle with the Tarte Shape Concealer and Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand in super size versions along with the Tarte Quickie Blending Sponge. If you bought all of those products individually, it would cost $140, but you can get this set for just $25.
The Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand is the perfect illuminating accompaniment for the concealer. You can apply it over your under eye concealer, for an effect that QVC describes as "an instant eye lift." You can mix it in with your moisturizer or foundation to get an all-around, luminous glow. Or apply it as a highlighter on the high points of your face. You can even wear it for those no makeup days when you just a want a light glow.
Applying these two products and blending them with the applicator sponge from Tarte is an unbeatable combination.
Apple iPad 10.9
There are 20 color combinations to choose from. Here's what you get with this iPad bundle:
- Apple iPad
- USB-C charging cable and power adapter
- Bluetooth keyboard
- Fabric mouse
- USB-C adapter
- Bluetooth earbuds
- Tablet stand
- Cleaning cloth
- Stylus
- Cable organizer
- Extension cable
- Voucher
Josie Maran Head-To-Toe Argan Hydration Face & Body 3pc. Set w/ Box
QVC has a $59 deal on $132 on Josie Maran products: Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter, Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter in Unscented, and the iconic 100% Pure Argan Oil. The Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter is made with 100% pure argan oil. It is super-hydrating, without feeling heavy or greasy on my skin. The oil is the ideal finishing touch to any self-care routine, so you can lock in optimal moisture.
Vitamix 16-in-1 Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender w/ Dry Container
You can use the Vitamix 16-in-1 Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender as a whole food juicer, blender, food processor, stick blender, hand mixer, ice cream maker, ice crusher, meat grinder, chopper, cheese grater, peanut butter maker, hot soup and sauce maker, and a fondue maker. It has 10 variable speeds and a powerful motor that isn't super loud and disruptive.
This Vitamix bundle includes: Vitamix 16-in-1 Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender, 48-oz wet container, 32-oz dry container, tamper, Whole Grains cookbook with 54 recipes, and First Blends cookbook with 11 recipes.
Clarks Collection Leather Loafers- Westlynn Bay
Loafers are a quintessential autumn shoe and they're also a yearlong staple for the other seasons, especially if you go into an office, but don't stop there. Don't sleep on rocking a loafer with a casual outfit. It works. These loafers come in six colors with regular and wide widths to choose from.
tarte Super-Size Shape Tape Dream Team 3-Pc Kit
According to the brand, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer has a 16-hour, waterproof wear, which I can attest to. I have very oily skin and it really lasts all day long. You can get a bundle with the supersized Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, Tarte Shape Tape Glow Blush, and an amazing retractable brush for just $20. If you bought all of these items separately, it would cost $112. The adjustable brush is essentially multiple brushes in one because you can easily change its size and shape to accommodate every step of your makeup routine.
KitchenAid Pro 600 6-qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer with Flex Edge
This 6-quart mixer has a stainless steel bowl with handle, dough hook, flat beater, steel wire whip, pouring shield, and a Flex Edge beater. This mixer is easy to use and it's easy to clean since the bowl, flat beater, and dough hook are all dishwasher-safe.
There are several colors to choose from.
KitchenAid Shave Ice Stand Mixer Attachment w/ 8 Ice Molds
Turn your KitchenAid mixer into a shaved ice maker with this easy-to-use attachment. This bundle includes the shaved ice attachment, ice cup, two shaving blades, ice cup sleeve, and eight plastic ice molds.
KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer w/ Flex Edge Beaters
If you're not ready to invest in a stand mixer right now, I love the KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer. It's lightweight, powerful, and easy to store. There are 8 colors to choose from.
Bertello Outdoor Wood & Gas Fired Pizza Oven with Cover Stone & Peel
You can use this outdoor pizza oven with gas alone, charcoal, or with gas and wood at the same time. The grill has foldable legs for easy storage and non-skid pads on the feet. It has a wood/gas burner combo tray, pizza stone, pizza peel, laser thermometer, tongs, oven cover, and quick-start manual. The bundle includes an outdoor pizza oven, gas burner attachment, and a wood/charcoal/pellet tray.
There are four colors to choose from.
Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Headphones
These are my favorite earbuds. They stay in my ears no matter what I'm doing. The sound quality is crisp and clear. The battery life is amazing, and I cannot get through my day without them.
QVC has three colors to choose from.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Duo w/ SPF 30
The bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer is basically a four-products-in-one situation, combining the best aspects of a BB cream, a CC cream, a moisturizer, and a sunscreen. You can get some light coverage, or you can build it up to a medium coverage look without product pilling. If you're looking for a dewy, natural-looking glow that's effortless to apply, you need to check this out.
Shark WANDVAC Cordless Handheld Vacuum with Scrubbing Brush
The Shark WANDVAC Cordless Handheld Vacuum only weighs 1.4 pounds, but it packs quite the punch. It's great to keep in your car too. This is just what you need to attack pet hair and crumbs from sofa kitchens quickly and with ease. It even has a scrubbing brush to deep clean some tough messes. You can get a Shark WANDVAC Cordless Handheld Vacuum bundle with a charging dock, crevice tool, upholstery tool, and scrubbing brush.
Dyson V12 Detect Plus Slim Cordfree Vacuum with 7 Tools
Clean your whole home with ease when you have a Dyson cordless vacuum. This bundle includes the Dyson V12 Detect Slim cordfree vacuum, motor bar cleaner head, fluffy optic cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, hair screw tool, wand clip, mattress tool, soft dusting brush, extension hose, stubborn dirt brush, and wall dock.
Ninja 4-qt Air Fryer with Removable Multi-Layer Rack
Air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with ease when you add the Ninja Air Fryer to your kitchen. It comes with a chef-inspired recipe guide and non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate.
QVC has 5 colors to choose from.
KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor Plus Julienne Disc
Use this food processor to chop, shred, mince, slice, knead, whip, mix, and puree with ease. You can even make baby food. The food processor has 3 speed options. This bundle includes the food processor base, 9-cup work bowl, lid with 2-in-1 feed tube, multipurpose four-blade, reversible slicing/shredding disc, whisk accessory, julienne disc, dough blade, and refrigerator lid.
Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 10Qt Convection Air Fryer Oven
Prepare delicious meals quickly in mere minutes with the Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven. You can air fry, roast, broil, and more. Enjoy EvenCrisp Technology, a function that drives air flow down and makes food crispy and tender every time. This set includes the 10-qt air fryer oven, nonstick drip pan, two perforated cooking trays, rotisserie basket, and rotisserie spit with forks and lifting tools.
IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow SPF 40 5-Piece Face, Lip & Eye Collection
Get a complete makeup look and a major discount on top-selling products from IT Cosmetics. Here's what's in the set:
- CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40 in the shade of your choice
- Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7
- Confidence in a Serum Lip Gloss in Self-Assured
- Confidence in a Serum Lip Gloss in Self-Worth
- Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara
When is Labor Day 2023?
This year Labor Day is on Monday, September 4, 2023. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial end to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Labor Day 2023 sales start?
The Labor Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Labor Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on mattresses, indoor furniture, and outdoor furniture. If you're shopping for fashion, there are great deals at J.Crew, Good American, Kate Spade, and Coach Outlet.
