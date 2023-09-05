Exclusive

How RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Family Is Doing Since She Began Her 5-Year Prison Sentence

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks shared an exclusive update on how Jen Shah's husband and sons are faring since she began her prison sentence for fraud earlier this year.

By Brett Malec Sep 05, 2023
Watch: RHOSLC's Jen Shah Recalls "Nightmare" Moments Before Entering Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's new season will look a little different.

That's because after three seasons on the Bravo series, O.G. castmate Jen Shah began a six-and-a-half year prison sentence in February after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme. So, have any of Jen's costars been in touch with her since she reported to a federal prison in Bryan, Texas?

"I don't think so," Meredith Marks exclusively told E! News ahead of the season four premiere. "I think of anyone I've had the most communication with people surrounding Jen who have been in touch with her. But, I don't think any of my castmates have talked to her as far as I know."

However, Meredith has checked in on Jen's husband Sharrieff "Coach" Shah, with whom she shares sons Omar, 19, and Sharrieff Jr., 28.

"I've been I've been in touch with him," Meredith added. "He's doing OK, and the boys are doing well. They're thriving, but it's tough. Doing the best they can."

Known for being over-the-top at all times, Jen certainly brought the drama during her time on RHOSLC. But since Jen's departure from the show, the dynamics within the cast have undoubtedly changed. But Meredith assured fans that much of what they love about the show as remained the same.

"Jen is a huge presence, so you know she's there and you know she's not there," she acknowledged. "But, everyone on this cast has a big personality to some degree in their own way. It's different. I think, yes, you'll see a difference because it's different people, but you're still going to see the same level of energy and intensity."

However, with Jen's absence comes a new costar. Joining in this season is Housewife Monica Garcia, an excommunicated ex-Mormon raising four children on her own. And Meredith teased how the new Housewife settled into the cast.

"I had never met Monica before I met her for the first time this winter," she noted. "We got along pretty well from the beginning and then things go up and down as they do with everybody. She had to find her place with everyone. I think you see from what's already been put out that she herself was concerned about fitting in."

See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Keep reading to see the new cast photos, plus learn more about season four.

Lisa Barlow

After an icy season, Lisa Barlow is making amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends, but they still have a long way to go. Lisa is forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and starts exploring the traditional elements of the religion. While Lisa enjoys the finer things in life, her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with newest housewife Monica.

Monica Garcia

Monica Garcia is introduced to the group through her friend Angie, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face. An excommunicated ex-Mormon, Monica is raising her four children on her own and running her baby products business. To add to her plate, she's also dealing with divorcing her husband for the second time and navigating a volatile relationship with her mother. Blunt, opinionated and never afraid to speak her mind, Monica has no problem saying what she's thinking, even if it lands her in hot water with the other women.

Heather Gay

Thriving after the success of her book, Heather Gay earned a spot on the New York Times bestseller's list and bought a new house for her family. After publicly denouncing the Mormon church, her daughters are struggling with the fallout in the Salt Lake City community. Heather and Lisa finally find some common ground and "Bad Weather" makes strides to rebuild their trust in one another, but their relationship is far from fully repaired.

Angie Katsanevas

From friend to housewife, Angie Katsanevas owns and operates multiple hair salons around Salt Lake City with her husband, Shawn. When rumors begin to swirl about their marriage, Angie looks to find the culprit before the hearsay can do any damage to their family. Lisa loyally stands by her side as Angie navigates the group's tumultuous and ever-changing dynamics.

Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks continues to expand her successful jewelry line and donate her time toward charitable causes close to her heart. At home, the kids are thriving and her marriage with Seth is stronger than ever as the pair start a podcast to share advice and anecdotes. Tensions with the women explode when Meredith is accused of dropping bombshells without getting her hands dirty ... yet again.

Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose focuses her energy on launching a new luxury jewelry line that highlights spirituality and healing. As Justin heads back to work and Whitney dives into the launch of her new brand, the couple struggles to find a balance between life as CEOs and caretakers for their children. Whitney and Heather work on forgiveness and trust, but her relationship with Meredith strays beyond repair after an accusation that rubs Meredith the wrong way.

Mary Cosby

After a year away from the women, Mary Cosby is back with her unique, unfiltered opinions. Her friendship with Meredith is as strong as ever, but she struggles to find her footing with the other ladies as she navigates old wounds and potential new friendships within the group.

