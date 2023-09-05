How RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Family Is Doing Since She Began Her 5-Year Prison Sentence

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's new season will look a little different.
That's because after three seasons on the Bravo series, O.G. castmate Jen Shah began a six-and-a-half year prison sentence in February after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme. So, have any of Jen's costars been in touch with her since she reported to a federal prison in Bryan, Texas?
"I don't think so," Meredith Marks exclusively told E! News ahead of the season four premiere. "I think of anyone I've had the most communication with people surrounding Jen who have been in touch with her. But, I don't think any of my castmates have talked to her as far as I know."
However, Meredith has checked in on Jen's husband Sharrieff "Coach" Shah, with whom she shares sons Omar, 19, and Sharrieff Jr., 28.
"I've been I've been in touch with him," Meredith added. "He's doing OK, and the boys are doing well. They're thriving, but it's tough. Doing the best they can."
Known for being over-the-top at all times, Jen certainly brought the drama during her time on RHOSLC. But since Jen's departure from the show, the dynamics within the cast have undoubtedly changed. But Meredith assured fans that much of what they love about the show as remained the same.
"Jen is a huge presence, so you know she's there and you know she's not there," she acknowledged. "But, everyone on this cast has a big personality to some degree in their own way. It's different. I think, yes, you'll see a difference because it's different people, but you're still going to see the same level of energy and intensity."
However, with Jen's absence comes a new costar. Joining in this season is Housewife Monica Garcia, an excommunicated ex-Mormon raising four children on her own. And Meredith teased how the new Housewife settled into the cast.
"I had never met Monica before I met her for the first time this winter," she noted. "We got along pretty well from the beginning and then things go up and down as they do with everybody. She had to find her place with everyone. I think you see from what's already been put out that she herself was concerned about fitting in."
See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Keep reading to see the new cast photos, plus learn more about season four.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)