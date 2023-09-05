How RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Family Is Doing Since She Began Her 5-Year Prison Sentence

Watch : RHOSLC's Jen Shah Recalls "Nightmare" Moments Before Entering Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's new season will look a little different.

That's because after three seasons on the Bravo series, O.G. castmate Jen Shah began a six-and-a-half year prison sentence in February after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme. So, have any of Jen's costars been in touch with her since she reported to a federal prison in Bryan, Texas?

"I don't think so," Meredith Marks exclusively told E! News ahead of the season four premiere. "I think of anyone I've had the most communication with people surrounding Jen who have been in touch with her. But, I don't think any of my castmates have talked to her as far as I know."

However, Meredith has checked in on Jen's husband Sharrieff "Coach" Shah, with whom she shares sons Omar, 19, and Sharrieff Jr., 28.

"I've been I've been in touch with him," Meredith added. "He's doing OK, and the boys are doing well. They're thriving, but it's tough. Doing the best they can."