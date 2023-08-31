Ellie Goulding Speaks Out After Getting Hit By Firework During Performance

Watch : Ellie Goulding Says Cheating Rumors Caused Her "Trauma"

Ellie Goulding is thanking fans for loving her like they do.

The "Lights" artist shared she was not harmed after a firework hit her in the face during her recent performance at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England.

"To those asking I am ok!" Ellie wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 30. "Pyro didn't hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x."

In a clip posted to social media, the 36-year-old is seen dancing around the stage while singing "Miracle" when a pyrotechnic fireball shoots up from the stage and grazed her face. But she didn't miss a cue, shaking it off and belting out the lyric, "To believe in a miracle," before exclaiming, "ah, f--k!"

And although Ellie is okay after the on-stage mishap, it's the latest instance of an artist being struck by an object while performing—with a few in particular due to concertgoers throwing things.