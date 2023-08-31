Ellie Goulding Speaks Out After Getting Hit By Firework During Performance

Ellie Goulding is thanking fans for loving her like they do.
The "Lights" artist shared she was not harmed after a firework hit her in the face during her recent performance at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England.
"To those asking I am ok!" Ellie wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 30. "Pyro didn't hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x."
In a clip posted to social media, the 36-year-old is seen dancing around the stage while singing "Miracle" when a pyrotechnic fireball shoots up from the stage and grazed her face. But she didn't miss a cue, shaking it off and belting out the lyric, "To believe in a miracle," before exclaiming, "ah, f--k!"
And although Ellie is okay after the on-stage mishap, it's the latest instance of an artist being struck by an object while performing—with a few in particular due to concertgoers throwing things.
For example, Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye during a concert in mid-June after an audience member—who was subsequently charged with assault—threw a phone on stage striking her mid-performance. The next morning, the 34-year-old broke her silence by giving fans insight into her injury. Alongside two snaps of her bruised eyelid, which had a small wound that was covered with bandages, she simply wrote "Im good."
That same month, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet flung on stage by a concertgoer, prompting her to briefly exit the stage. And after one online commenter called her "soft" for speaking out about safety before she continued on with her set, the 29-year-old clapped back, noting on her Instagram Stories June 29, it is "a sad, scary world we live in."
In a separate post, she added "someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eyes and it more so just scared me than hurt me."
The "Hole in the Bottle" singer noted that she needed a moment to collect herself before being able to continue with the show.
"We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown," Kelsea continued, "and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue."
For a complete breakdown of all the stars who have been struck by objects while on stage, keep scrolling...