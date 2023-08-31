Ellie Goulding Speaks Out After Getting Hit By Firework During Performance

Ellie Goulding shared an update on how she is doing after a firework hit her in the face while performing at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England.

Ellie Goulding is thanking fans for loving her like they do.

The "Lights" artist shared she was not harmed after a firework hit her in the face during her recent performance at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England.

"To those asking I am ok!" Ellie wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 30. "Pyro didn't hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x."

In a clip posted to social media, the 36-year-old is seen dancing around the stage while singing "Miracle" when a pyrotechnic fireball shoots up from the stage and grazed her face. But she didn't miss a cue, shaking it off and belting out the lyric, "To believe in a miracle," before exclaiming, "ah, f--k!"

And although Ellie is okay after the on-stage mishap, it's the latest instance of an artist being struck by an object while performing—with a few in particular due to concertgoers throwing things.

For example, Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye during a concert in mid-June after an audience member—who was subsequently charged with assault—threw a phone on stage striking her mid-performance. The next morning, the 34-year-old broke her silence by giving fans insight into her injury. Alongside two snaps of her bruised eyelid, which had a small wound that was covered with bandages, she simply wrote "Im good."

That same month, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet flung on stage by a concertgoer, prompting her to briefly exit the stage. And after one online commenter called her "soft" for speaking out about safety before she continued on with her set, the 29-year-old clapped back, noting on her Instagram Stories June 29, it is "a sad, scary world we live in."

In a separate post, she added "someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eyes and it more so just scared me than hurt me."

Harry Herd/Redferns

The "Hole in the Bottle" singer noted that she needed a moment to collect herself before being able to continue with the show.

"We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown," Kelsea continued, "and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue."

For a complete breakdown of all the stars who have been struck by objects while on stage, keep scrolling...

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones
Cardi B

In case it wasn't clear, Cardi B does not like it like that. When a front row patron splashed their drink on the performer mid-set at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas July 29, she responded by throwing her microphone

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that an unidentified woman reported a battery case the day after the concert, but noted no arrest or citations have been issued. On Aug. 3, Cardi's lawyers told TMZ that police informed them no chargers would be filed against the singer.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp
Bebe Rexha

Baby, Bebe Rexha is gonna have the best f--kin' night of her life no matter what happens. Struck in the face when a man at her June show in NYC threw a phone, she later posted a photo of her injured eye, writing, "Im good."

Todd A Spodek, a lawyer for Nicolas Malvagna, who was arrested and charged with assault, told TMZ, "As a fan, Mr. Malvagna's sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rehxa."

Will Heath/NBC
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini didn't find it all that charming when someone tossed jewelry up on stage during a June performance in Idaho. "Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eyes," she wrote on Instagram Stories days later, "and it more so just scared me than hurt me."

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Ava Max

Listen, she's not that sweet. Ava Max had words for the man who assaulted her during an L.A. performance this past June. "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye," the "Sweet but Psycho" singer wrote on Twitter. "He's never coming to a show again."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for dcp
Pink

Pink thought the fan who randomly passed her a wheel of Brie while she was singing at at the British Summer Time Festival in London this past June was kinda grate. "What the f--k," the musician said, as she reached for the dairy. "I wanna kiss you on the mouth."

But just give us a reason for why another fan tossed a bag of ashes the very next day. "This is your mom?" the "What About Us" singer asked. "I don't know how to feel about this."

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Harry Styles

A sign of the times? Harry Styles had to get away from numerous flying objects during his recently wrapped Love on Tour, including, inexplicably, a handful of Skittles at a 2022 show in Los Angeles. A rep for the taste the rainbow brand later tweeted, "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles."

Environmental Media Association
Billie Eilish

What a boob. As Billie Eilish sang "Lost Cause" at a February 2022 show, one fan tossed a set of false boobs at her. But proving that she's, uh, breast under pressure, the seven-time Grammy winner flung them back into the crowd and kept going. 

Todd Owyoung/NBC
Kid Cudi

Uh, guys, he warned you. Moments after Kid Cudi told the crowd at his 2022 Rolling Loud set, "Yo, I'm going to walk off this stage, if y'all throw one more f--king thing up here, I will leave," he was pegged with yet another object. So he left. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Ariana Grande

Arianators were left feeling sour after Ariana Grande was beaned with a lemon while headlining Coachella in 2019. And though the singer was definitely not so into it, into it, into it, she brushed off the fruit, telling the crowd, "One of ya'll threw a lemon at me, s--t."

