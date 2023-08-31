Regé-Jean Page and Girlfriend Emily Brown Make Rare Public Outing at 2023 Venice Film Festival

Watch : Rege-Jean Page's Real Life Dungeon Master Would Be...

Regé-Jean Page and Emily Brown clearly still burn for each other.

The Bridgerton alum stepped out for a rare public outing with his longtime girlfriend, as the two were seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport for the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31. (The annual event comes amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.)

The pair were seen sitting together on the back of a water taxi, with the Gray Man actor sporting black sunglasses and a dark-colored blazer. As for Emily, she was also seen wearing black sunglasses and her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

And it's clear the duo were enjoying themselves as the copywriter was photographed playfully sticking her tongue out.

The duo have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight over the last few years, making just a few appearances together since they were first linked in 2019. Regé and Emily were seen cuddling in a since-removed Instagram photo shared by his costar Nicola Coughlan from a Bridgerton Christmas party that year.