Regé-Jean Page and Girlfriend Emily Brown Make Rare Public Outing at 2023 Venice Film Festival

Regé-Jean Page and Emily Brown clearly still burn for each other.
The Bridgerton alum stepped out for a rare public outing with his longtime girlfriend, as the two were seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport for the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31. (The annual event comes amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.)
The pair were seen sitting together on the back of a water taxi, with the Gray Man actor sporting black sunglasses and a dark-colored blazer. As for Emily, she was also seen wearing black sunglasses and her hair pulled back into a ponytail.
And it's clear the duo were enjoying themselves as the copywriter was photographed playfully sticking her tongue out.
The duo have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight over the last few years, making just a few appearances together since they were first linked in 2019. Regé and Emily were seen cuddling in a since-removed Instagram photo shared by his costar Nicola Coughlan from a Bridgerton Christmas party that year.
But it wasn't until February 2021 that they seemed to confirm their romance while stepping out together in London. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that the two held each other briefly before hopping into the back seat of a car before heading to an airport.
And though they've made a few public appearances together, both Regé and Emily have kept the details of their relationship private. But that doesn't mean that the 35-year-old is keeping his outlook on love a total secret.
"I'm a huge fan of romance as a concept," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2020. "Romance is a wonderful thing and we need more of it in the world."
But they aren't the only ones that have touched down in Venice. Keep reading for all the star sightings at this year's film festival.