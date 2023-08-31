Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Update On Son Jace After Multiple Runaway Incidents

Watch : Jenelle Evans' Son Missing Again: New Update

Jenelle Evans has no time for haters—but she does have some advice for parents.

The Teen Mom alum gave followers an update on her son Jace after two recent incidents in which the 14-year-old has run away from home.

"A lot of my son's actions is being pinned against me," she said in an Aug. 30 TikTok. "And I'm getting a lot of hate, a lot of comments, and it just keeps going and going."

And Jenelle—who got custody of Jace back from her mom Barbara Evans in March—cautioned commenters from weighing in when they don't have the full story.

"My son has been having a hard time for the past two, three years," she continued. "None of this has gone public because we're trying to keep his privacy. Me and my mom, when she gave me custody, she's like, 'Oh we're just getting along, I'm just gonna give Jenelle back,' well, there was a big reason behind why I got him back."

And though she noted she wasn't planning to say any more about why she obtained custody of Jace—he'd been in her mother's care since his birth—she did take a moment to reassure her followers about the teen's wellbeing.