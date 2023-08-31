Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Update On Son Jace After Multiple Runaway Incidents

Jenelle Evans has no time for haters—but she does have some advice for parents.
The Teen Mom alum gave followers an update on her son Jace after two recent incidents in which the 14-year-old has run away from home.
"A lot of my son's actions is being pinned against me," she said in an Aug. 30 TikTok. "And I'm getting a lot of hate, a lot of comments, and it just keeps going and going."
And Jenelle—who got custody of Jace back from her mom Barbara Evans in March—cautioned commenters from weighing in when they don't have the full story.
"My son has been having a hard time for the past two, three years," she continued. "None of this has gone public because we're trying to keep his privacy. Me and my mom, when she gave me custody, she's like, 'Oh we're just getting along, I'm just gonna give Jenelle back,' well, there was a big reason behind why I got him back."
And though she noted she wasn't planning to say any more about why she obtained custody of Jace—he'd been in her mother's care since his birth—she did take a moment to reassure her followers about the teen's wellbeing.
"My son is fine. He's healthy and he's safe," the 31-year-old added. "Due to my son's mental health, none of this is going to be shared and I don't really want to go into detail with anything. So if you can kindly give us the privacy, give my son the privacy, right now, I'd appreciate it."
The reality star—who also shares son Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith; and daughter Ensley, 6, with husband David Eason—also discussed her decision to monitor and take away Jace's cell phone. Earlier this month, he first ran away from home after his phone was taken away as a disciplinary action at school.
"I will say one thing, monitor your kids' phones," she added in the TikTok. "Because you know, I monitor my kid's phone, and sometimes they get in trouble, sometimes they need it taken away for consequences to their actions. But sometimes they don't take that too lightly."
In the second instance where Jace appeared to have run away from home on August 28, it was confirmed that he had only gone to a gas station nearby the family's home without telling his mother.
"The family is fine," Jenelle's manager August Keen confirmed to E! News. "Nothing to be alarmed about. Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear."
