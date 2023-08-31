Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Update On Son Jace After Multiple Runaway Incidents

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans shared an update on her son Jace after two recent incidents of the 14-year-old running away from home.

Jenelle Evans has no time for haters—but she does have some advice for parents. 

The Teen Mom alum gave followers an update on her son Jace after two recent incidents in which the 14-year-old has run away from home. 

"A lot of my son's actions is being pinned against me," she said in an Aug. 30 TikTok. "And I'm getting a lot of hate, a lot of comments, and it just keeps going and going."

And Jenelle—who got custody of Jace back from her mom Barbara Evans in March—cautioned commenters from weighing in when they don't have the full story.

"My son has been having a hard time for the past two, three years," she continued. "None of this has gone public because we're trying to keep his privacy. Me and my mom, when she gave me custody, she's like, 'Oh we're just getting along, I'm just gonna give Jenelle back,' well, there was a big reason behind why I got him back."

And though she noted she wasn't planning to say any more about why she obtained custody of Jace—he'd been in her mother's care since his birth—she did take a moment to reassure her followers about the teen's wellbeing. 

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"My son is fine. He's healthy and he's safe," the 31-year-old added. "Due to my son's mental health, none of this is going to be shared and I don't really want to go into detail with anything. So if you can kindly give us the privacy, give my son the privacy, right now, I'd appreciate it."

Instagram/Jenelle Evans

The reality star—who also shares son Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith; and daughter Ensley, 6, with husband David Eason—also discussed her decision to monitor and take away Jace's cell phone. Earlier this month, he first ran away from home after his phone was taken away as a disciplinary action at school. 

"I will say one thing, monitor your kids' phones," she added in the TikTok. "Because you know, I monitor my kid's phone, and sometimes they get in trouble, sometimes they need it taken away for consequences to their actions. But sometimes they don't take that too lightly."

In the second instance where Jace appeared to have run away from home on August 28, it was confirmed that he had only gone to a gas station nearby the family's home without telling his mother. 

"The family is fine," Jenelle's manager August Keen confirmed to E! News. "Nothing to be alarmed about. Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear."

And to see some of the momma bear's sweetest moments with her kids over the years, keep reading. 

Instagram
Some Bunny Loves You

Jenelle Evans celebrated Easter 2023 with her kids Jace, Kaiser and Ensley, as well as husband David Eason and his daughter Maryssa.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Mama Knows Best

The Teen Mom alum was joined by her own mother, Barbara Evans, for a Mother's Day celebration in May 2023.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Snow Place Like Home

Jenelle hit the slopes with her kids and stepdaughter Maryssa.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Let's Swim

Jenelle and her son Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, took a dip in the local lake.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Field Trip

Kaiser, whose dad is Jenelle's ex Nathan Griffith, enjoyed the day at the WonderWorks amusement park with mom.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Spooky Squad

For Halloween 2022, Ensley—who Jenelle shares with her husband David—dressed up as the titular heroine of the 2009 flick Coraline. Meanwhile, Kaiser went trick-or-treating as Freddy Krueger.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Family Vacation

The entire family—including Jenelle's mom Barbara and stepdaughter Maryssa—had a blast vacationing in Puerto Rico.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Forever Flock

Jenelle captioned this photo with her three kids, "All of momma's ducks in a row."

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
All Grown Up

"He's almost taller than me," Jenelle captioned this mother-son snap with Jace on Instagram. "#GrowingUp."

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
'Tis the Season

Jenelle rang in Christmas with Kaiser and Ensley in December 2022.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Birthday Girl

David and Jenelle celebrated Ensley's 6th birthday in January 2023.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Fun Times

Jenelle took Kaiser and Ensley to Medieval Times.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Life's a Beach

Jenelle and David had some fun in the sun with the kids at the beach in August 2022.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
A Special Place

In 2022, the family spent Fourth of July hiking North Carolina's Beacon Heights Trail, where David proposed to Jenelle back in 2016. The former MTV star wrote on Instagram, "So happy to share this view/experience with our kids!"

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"Wonder where she gets all her sass from," Jenelle joked of her look-alike daughter Ensley. "#Twinning."

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Milestone Memories

"#HappyBirthday to Jace!" Jenelle wrote on Instagram in August 2023. "You're growing into a such polite young man. I'm happy as long as you're happy!"

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Back to School

Jenelle sent her kids back to school in August 2023.

