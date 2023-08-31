Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Call Off Engagement 2.5 Months Before Wedding

Watch : Summer House's Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Tease "BIG" Fall Wedding

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's summer lovin' has fizzled out.

The Summer House stars have called off their engagement less than three months before they were supposed to tie the knot in a Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico, according to multiple reports.

"Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding," a source told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 31. "The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House."

Page Six also confirmed the split. E! News has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Lindsay and Carl got engaged last summer when he got down on one knee in Southampton, NY while filming season seven of the Bravo series. Their plans to marry after less than a year of dating sent shock waves through the cast, with the news even causing a bitter rift between Lindsay and her longtime BFF Danielle Olivera, who thought the couple was moving too fast.

Just two weeks ago, Lindsay, 37, and Radke, 38, celebrated her bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher.