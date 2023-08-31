Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Call Off Engagement 2.5 Months Before Wedding

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's summer lovin' has fizzled out.
The Summer House stars have called off their engagement less than three months before they were supposed to tie the knot in a Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico, according to multiple reports.
"Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding," a source told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 31. "The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House."
Page Six also confirmed the split. E! News has reached out to Bravo for comment.
Lindsay and Carl got engaged last summer when he got down on one knee in Southampton, NY while filming season seven of the Bravo series. Their plans to marry after less than a year of dating sent shock waves through the cast, with the news even causing a bitter rift between Lindsay and her longtime BFF Danielle Olivera, who thought the couple was moving too fast.
Just two weeks ago, Lindsay, 37, and Radke, 38, celebrated her bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher.
Earlier this year, the former couple opened up to E! News about planning their "big, big" wedding this fall.
"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared in February, "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."
The publicist also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."
Carl agreed that fans deserved to see their happy ending after going from friends to fiancés.
"It would be crazy to me—from season one till now—to all of a sudden not see our wedding," he added. "We've been such big parts of the show. You've seen our journeys and now we're together and you're going to see the engagement this season and then for them not to film?"
