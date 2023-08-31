Step Inside the Stunning California Abode Alex Cooper and Fiancé Matt Kaplan Call Home

Watch : Alex Cooper Reveals Her DREAM List of Guests for Call Her Daddy

Call her a homeowner.

After purchasing a Los Angeles property last year, Alex Cooper gave fans a look inside the house she shares with fiancé Matt Kaplan.

According to Architectural Digest, the home is a 1930s Colonial Revival ranch that had already gone through multiple rounds of renovations by the time Kaplan came across it. And Cooper admitted it wasn't exactly love at first sight when she first saw the residence, noting it would take a lot of work to make it their own.

"I was a little overwhelmed by how much of an undertaking it would be, because [the home] was not our style whatsoever," the Call Her Daddy host told the outlet, later adding, "That ended up being the beauty [of it]. It was so far from our taste that it allowed us to tailor every single room to our liking."

The publication noted the couple enlisted the help of interior designer Lindsay Balton to transform the industrial and glam pad into "a homey take on a wellness retreat, something calm, inviting, and most importantly, comfortable," Cooper shared. "[Our] lives are so crazy with work, so home is our sanctuary."