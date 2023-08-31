Matt James Has a Rosy Reaction to His Mom Competing on The Golden Bachelor

Watch : Hannah Brown Dishes on Golden Bachelor & Dream Podcast Guest

Matt James is supporting his mom's shot at finding love.

Two years after the Bachelor star embarked on his own journey, which ended with him giving his final rose to girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell during season 25, Matt is now rooting for his mom's turn at happily ever after. After all, his mom, Patty, 70, is one of 22 contestants that will compete to capture Gerry Turner's heart on The Golden Bachelor.

Shortly after ABC unveiled the group of women on Aug. 30, the Bachelor Nation star shared a shoutout to his mom on Instagram Stories, writing alongside a photo of her, "I ccc uuu mama," with a fiery heart emoji. But he's not the only one cheering the real estate agent on, as Rachel also confirmed in an Instagram Story post that Patty is "ready to find love," adding, "@pjames61 so proud of you for putting your heart out there."

ICYMI, The Golden Bachelor will follow the journey of Gerry, a 71-year-old widower living in Indiana, who ready to date again after his wife of 43 years Toni died in 2017.