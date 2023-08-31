Matt James Has a Rosy Reaction to His Mom Competing on The Golden Bachelor

Matt James is supporting his mom's shot at finding love.
Two years after the Bachelor star embarked on his own journey, which ended with him giving his final rose to girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell during season 25, Matt is now rooting for his mom's turn at happily ever after. After all, his mom, Patty, 70, is one of 22 contestants that will compete to capture Gerry Turner's heart on The Golden Bachelor.
Shortly after ABC unveiled the group of women on Aug. 30, the Bachelor Nation star shared a shoutout to his mom on Instagram Stories, writing alongside a photo of her, "I ccc uuu mama," with a fiery heart emoji. But he's not the only one cheering the real estate agent on, as Rachel also confirmed in an Instagram Story post that Patty is "ready to find love," adding, "@pjames61 so proud of you for putting your heart out there."
ICYMI, The Golden Bachelor will follow the journey of Gerry, a 71-year-old widower living in Indiana, who ready to date again after his wife of 43 years Toni died in 2017.
"I really want to find my person who can put me in my place when I need it and make me smile at it," he said in a clip included in the Aug. 14 episode of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All. "The person who can lay down beside you at night and not have to say anything and you feel it. That's love. That's what I want, and I know that person's out there."
As for Patty, she's also more than ready to "meet someone who loves and cherishes" her.
"When she isn't spending time with her sons, Patty is hard at work as a real estate agent, loves playing ping pong, and lounging poolside with a great book," her bio, provided by ABC, reads. "While Patty has been single for almost 30 years, her heart is open, and she hopes to share positivity and zest for life with a partner. Patty hopes Gerry is as excited about her as she is about him."
