Matt James Has a Rosy Reaction to His Mom Competing on The Golden Bachelor

After the 22 contestants competing for Gerry Turner's heart on The Golden Bachelor were revealed, Bachelor alum Matt James reacted to his mom Patty being one of them.

By Kisha Forde Aug 31, 2023 3:00 PMTags
The BachelorCelebritiesBachelor NationMatt James
Watch: Hannah Brown Dishes on Golden Bachelor & Dream Podcast Guest

Matt James is supporting his mom's shot at finding love.

Two years after the Bachelor star embarked on his own journey, which ended with him giving his final rose to girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell during season 25, Matt is now rooting for his mom's turn at happily ever after. After all, his mom, Patty, 70, is one of 22 contestants that will compete to capture Gerry Turner's heart on The Golden Bachelor.

Shortly after ABC unveiled the group of women on Aug. 30, the Bachelor Nation star shared a shoutout to his mom on Instagram Stories, writing alongside a photo of her, "I ccc uuu mama," with a fiery heart emoji. But he's not the only one cheering the real estate agent on, as Rachel also confirmed in an Instagram Story post that Patty is "ready to find love," adding, "@pjames61 so proud of you for putting your heart out there."

ICYMI, The Golden Bachelor will follow the journey of Gerry, a 71-year-old widower living in Indiana, who ready to date again after his wife of 43 years Toni died in 2017.

photos
Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

"I really want to find my person who can put me in my place when I need it and make me smile at it," he said in a clip included in the Aug. 14 episode of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All. "The person who can lay down beside you at night and not have to say anything and you feel it. That's love. That's what I want, and I know that person's out there."

Instagram/@mattjames919

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Welcomes New Member to Her and Will Smith's Family

2

TikToker Unveils New Face After Getting 5 Plastic Surgery Procedures

3

Alex Murdaugh’s Son Buster Speaks Out on Dad’s Murder Conviction

As for Patty, she's also more than ready to "meet someone who loves and cherishes" her.

"When she isn't spending time with her sons, Patty is hard at work as a real estate agent, loves playing ping pong, and lounging poolside with a great book," her bio, provided by ABC, reads. "While Patty has been single for almost 30 years, her heart is open, and she hopes to share positivity and zest for life with a partner. Patty hopes Gerry is as excited about her as she is about him."

Bachelor Nation will get to watch their stories unfold soon enough, but until then, keep reading to learn more about the women who are ready to accept a golden rose.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Anna

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired Nutritionist
 
Location: Summit, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
April

Age: 65

Occupation: Therapist

Location: Port St. Lucie, Florida
 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Christina

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired Purchasing Manager

Location: Sierra Madre, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Edith

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Realtor

Location: Downey, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Ellen

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Location: Delray Beach, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Faith

Age: 60

Occupation: High School Teacher

Location: Benton City, Washington

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jeanie

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired Project Manager

Location: Estill Springs, Tennessee

 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Joan

Age: 60

Occupation: Private School Administrator

Location: Rockland, Maryland

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Kathy

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Educational Consultant

Location: Austin, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Leslie

Age: 64

Occupation: Fitness Instructor

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Maria

Age: 60

Occupation: Health and Wellness Director

Location:Teaneck, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Marina

Age: 60

Occupation:Educator

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Nancy

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Interior Designer

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Natascha

Age: 60

Occupation: Pro-Aging Coach and Midlife Speaker

Location: New York City, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Pamela

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Salon Owner

Location: Aurora, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Patty

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Real Estate Professional

Location: Durham, North Carolina

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Peggy

Age: 69

Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Location: East Haven, Connecticut

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Renee

Age: 67

Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader

Location: Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sandra

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Executive Assistant

Location: Doraville, Georgia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Susan

Age: 66

Occupation: Wedding Officiant

Location: Aston, Pennsylvania

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sylvia

Age: 64

Occupation: Public Affairs Consultant

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Theresa

Age: 69

Occupation: Financial Services Professional

Location: Shrewsbury, New Jersey

Get the latest bachelor headlines & top stories. Sign up for Bachelor Beat!

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Welcomes New Member to Her and Will Smith's Family

2

TikToker Unveils New Face After Getting 5 Plastic Surgery Procedures

3

Alex Murdaugh’s Son Buster Speaks Out on Dad’s Murder Conviction

4
Exclusive

Jesse Palmer Reveals Surprising Difference With Golden Bachelor

5

Nick Lachey Reacts When Vanessa Lachey Reveals Her Celebrity Hall Pass