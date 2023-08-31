Selena Gomez Reveals the Requirements She's Looking for in a Future Partner

Selena Gomez might be enjoying her single era, but it doesn't mean she isn't thinking about the future.
And though her newest song "Single Soon" is a celebration of being on her own, the 31-year-old recently revealed what she would want in a partner.
"You gotta be cool, man," Selena shared on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon. "Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."
She also elaborated on the line in her song, "I know I'm a little high maintenance." And while she agrees with the line, she also made a key distinction.
"I think I have standards," Selena explained. "And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."
And when it comes to those standards, the Only Murders in the Building actress is owning them, adding, "But the line was really fun because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"
And while she waits for the person who checks all her boxes, Selena made it clear that she's enjoying her single life.
"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," she noted." But I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure person that I normally used to be."
Selena may be celebrating her singledom in her new track but one thing it is for sure not about? Her ex The Weeknd.
In the song's opening verse, Selena wonders about how to end a relationship, singing, "Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? (Yeah) / Maybe I'll just disappear / I don't wanna see a tear / And the weekend's almost here." So, naturally, some fans wondered if this was a reference to the Grammy winner.
But when a fan posed the question in an Instagram post Aug. 28, Selena—who also dated Justin Bieber on and off for eight years—was quick to shut down the rumors, commenting, "couldn't be more false."
So, in her own words, what is the single about?
"It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 26 alongside a snap of her smiling from the track's music video, "and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to!"