Selena Gomez Reveals the Requirements She's Looking for in a Future Partner

Watch : Selena Gomez Reacts to Fan Theory About Her New Song

Selena Gomez might be enjoying her single era, but it doesn't mean she isn't thinking about the future.

And though her newest song "Single Soon" is a celebration of being on her own, the 31-year-old recently revealed what she would want in a partner.

"You gotta be cool, man," Selena shared on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon. "Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."

She also elaborated on the line in her song, "I know I'm a little high maintenance." And while she agrees with the line, she also made a key distinction.

"I think I have standards," Selena explained. "And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."

And when it comes to those standards, the Only Murders in the Building actress is owning them, adding, "But the line was really fun because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"