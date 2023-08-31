Listen Up, Dolls: A Barbie V. Bratz TV Series Is In the Works

Watch : What's Next After Barbie? An Update on Lily Collins' Polly Pocket Movie

It's time to step inside these rival dollhouses.

An upcoming CBS Studios TV series—based on the book You Don't Own Me: How Mattel V. MGA Entertainment Exposed Barbie's Dark Side—will examine the lives of Barbie inventor Ruth Handler and Bratz creator Carter Bryant, a rep for CBS Studios confirmed to E! News.

The TV show comes in the wake of renewed interest in the dolls following the Barbie movie, which featured insight into Handler's real life. In the movie, the late Barbie founder, played by Rhea Perlman, tells Barbie (Margot Robbie) about her daughter Barbara Handler, now 82, as well as jokingly touches on her troubles with the IRS.

These topics and more will explored in the adaptation of You Don't Own Me, according to Deadline, which first reported the project. The series will also shed a light on Bryant's invention of Bratz, which were released in 2001 and spurred a yearslong court battle between Mattel, the company behind Barbie, and Bratz manufacturer MGA Entertainment.