They Lived Together? Celebrity Roommate Pairings That’ll Surprise You

When it comes to forging friendships, these stars found it right down the hall—literally.

In fact, The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno recently revealed that he and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor Matthew Cornett lived together during his early days in Southern California.

"The first roommate I had in L.A," the 23-year-old revealed of the Zombies 3 actor to Celsius in an Aug. 8 TikTok, adding that now, "we're like best friends."

And they're far from the only celebrities who split the rent while trying to make it big. For instance, Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne also lived under the same roof—and we're often visited by A-list houseguests Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson.

"Garfield and Robert were always around, and Charlie Cox," Jamie told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2022. "I mean, there's loads of us who actually ended up going on to do pretty well for ourselves. But at the time we, we weren't. We were pretty, yeah, pretty, pretty messy."