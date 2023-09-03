They Lived Together? Celebrity Roommate Pairings That’ll Surprise You

When it comes to forging friendships, these stars found it right down the hall—literally.
In fact, The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno recently revealed that he and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor Matthew Cornett lived together during his early days in Southern California.
"The first roommate I had in L.A," the 23-year-old revealed of the Zombies 3 actor to Celsius in an Aug. 8 TikTok, adding that now, "we're like best friends."
And they're far from the only celebrities who split the rent while trying to make it big. For instance, Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne also lived under the same roof—and we're often visited by A-list houseguests Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson.
"Garfield and Robert were always around, and Charlie Cox," Jamie told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2022. "I mean, there's loads of us who actually ended up going on to do pretty well for ourselves. But at the time we, we weren't. We were pretty, yeah, pretty, pretty messy."
In fact, Jason Priestley once detailed how he and Brad Pitt made ends meet when they shared a home in the '90s.
"We lived on Ramen noodles and generic beer—the kind that came in white cans labeled 'beer'—and Marlboro Light cigarettes," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote in his memoir. "We were broke."
For Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, living together only brought them closer.
"Every night will be pizza Lizzy McGuire night," Camila told Entertainment Tonight in 2018, with Lili adding, "I was thinking we need to watch A Cinderella Story as well, and the Cheetah Girls."
In some instances, being roomies even helped actors land jobs. Case in point: Glen Powell, who got his gig on Scream Queens while living with Glee star Chord Overstreet.
"[Co-creator] Ian Brennan said, 'I know this guy Glen Powell, who's roommates with Chord Overstreet, and I've been out with him and I've seen him do sort of improv stuff. I think he would be great,'" Ryan Murphy told E! News. "That led to me meeting Glen, and as soon as he read it you were like, 'Oh, my god. Where have you been all my life?'"
Keep reading to see more surprising celebrity roommate pairings.