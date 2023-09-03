They Lived Together? Celebrity Roommate Pairings That’ll Surprise You

From Gavin Casalegno and Matthew Cornett to Glen Powell and Chord Overstreet, here are celebrities roommates that once upon a time shared a home sweet home.

When it comes to forging friendships, these stars found it right down the hall—literally.

In fact, The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno recently revealed that he and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor Matthew Cornett lived together during his early days in Southern California.

"The first roommate I had in L.A," the 23-year-old revealed of the Zombies 3 actor to Celsius in an Aug. 8 TikTok, adding that now, "we're like best friends."

And they're far from the only celebrities who split the rent while trying to make it big. For instance, Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne also lived under the same roof—and we're often visited by A-list houseguests Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson.

"Garfield and Robert were always around, and Charlie Cox," Jamie told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2022. "I mean, there's loads of us who actually ended up going on to do pretty well for ourselves. But at the time we, we weren't. We were pretty, yeah, pretty, pretty messy."

In fact, Jason Priestley once detailed how he and Brad Pitt made ends meet when they shared a home in the '90s.

"We lived on Ramen noodles and generic beer—the kind that came in white cans labeled 'beer'—and Marlboro Light cigarettes," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote in his memoir. "We were broke."

For Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, living together only brought them closer.

Jamie McCarthy / Mark Von Holden via Getty Images

"Every night will be pizza Lizzy McGuire night," Camila told Entertainment Tonight in 2018, with Lili adding, "I was thinking we need to watch A Cinderella Story as well, and the Cheetah Girls."

In some instances, being roomies even helped actors land jobs. Case in point: Glen Powell, who got his gig on Scream Queens while living with Glee star Chord Overstreet.

"[Co-creator] Ian Brennan said, 'I know this guy Glen Powell, who's roommates with Chord Overstreet, and I've been out with him and I've seen him do sort of improv stuff. I think he would be great,'" Ryan Murphy told E! News. "That led to me meeting Glen, and as soon as he read it you were like, 'Oh, my god. Where have you been all my life?'"

Keep reading to see more surprising celebrity roommate pairings.

Gavin Casalegno & Matthew Cornett

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor and the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star were roommates during Gavin's early days in Southern California.

"The first roommate I had in L.A," the 23-year-old said of Matthew to Celsius in an Aug. 8 TikTok, adding that now, "we're like best friends."

Instagram
Storm Reid & Natalie Bryant

The actress and model became BFFS when they shared a dorm at USC in Los Angeles. Fight on ladies! 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine
Jamie Dornan & Eddie Redmayne

Believe it or not, the duo shared an apartment when their careers were just starting off. "When we were fresh off the boat in L.A., someone from the agency dropped scripts for us," Dornan shared on Live With Kelly and Michael in 2015. "Must have been like 25 scripts in my pile and three in his."

Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Jason Priestley

In his memoir, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said he briefly lived with the Oscar winner in the '90s. "We lived on Ramen noodles and generic beer—the kind that came in white cans labeled 'beer'—and Marlboro Light cigarettes," he wrote. "We were broke."

Instagram
Lili Reinhart & Camila Mendes

The Riverdale co-stars are BFFs in real life, too! While the CW show filmed in Vancouver, Reinhart and Mendes were roomies in Los Angeles. Reinhart has also been roomies with co-star Madelaine Petsch.

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest & Jensen Ackles

The American Idol host and the Supernatural actor used to live together in Los Angeles. During Ackles' 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the duo shared a photo taken the night they threw a party in their apartment because they were able to get free crushed ice down the street from a Chinese restaurant. Seacrest joked that both then and now Ackles was the one who got the girl.

Getty Images / FilmMagic
Rachel Bloom & Ilana Glazer

The Crazy Ex Girlfriend and Broad City actresses shared a New York City apartment together in the early days of their respective careers.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake & Ryan Gosling

During their Mickey Mouse Club years, the Notebook actor moved in with Timberlake and his family while his mom was still working and living in Canada.

Twitter
Glen Powell & Chord Overstreet

Fun fact: Powell never would have landed his breakout role on Scream Queens if he didn't live with the Glee star at the time, according to both series' creator Ryan Murphy.

"[Co-creator] Ian Brennan said, 'I know this guy Glen Powell, who's roommates with Chord Overstreet, and I've been out with him and I've seen him do sort of improv stuff. I think he would be great,'" Murphy told E! News. "That led to me meeting Glen, and as soon as he read it you were like, 'Oh, my god. Where have you been all my life?'"

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Judd Apatow & Adam Sandler

Before they got their big break in the comedy world, the Funny People director and its star shared a $900 per month apartment in SoCal's San Fernando Valley. Even when Sandler moved to NYC to work on Saturday Night Live, he continued to pay rent out of fear he might get fired.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Michelle Williams & Ryan Gosling

Although they were only asked to live together for a brief period of time ahead of co-starring in 2010's Blue Valentine, the co-stars got along so well they shacked up for an entire month.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Miles Heizer & Mae Whitman

Parenthood co-stars by day, roomies by night.  "I envision wanting to live in a house next to him for my whole life and grow old down the street from him," Whitman told Glamour of her friendship with Heizer. "I want our families to always be entwined."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jason Segel & Chris O'Dowd

The Bridesmaids actor crashed at the How I Met Your Mother star's house while shooting a film in Los Angeles.

Krista Kennell/AFP/Getty Image; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ewan McGregor & Jude Law

The Obi-Wan Kenobi star and Fantastic Beasts actor shared the same room in London at the start of their careers, later going on to start a production company together.

Kevin Parry/WireImage.com
Chace Crawford & Ed Westwick

Once filming began for season one, the Gossip Girl heartthrobs decided to share a New York City apartment.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Amy Smart & Ali Larter

After meeting on vacation in Italy, the two bonded over acting dreams and quickly moved to Los Angeles together.

Getty Images
Connie Britton & Lauren Graham

On a 2013 Watch What Happens Live episode, the Parenthood star revealed that she once lived in an empty house with the Friday Night Lights actress. "We had no furniture," Graham said, "and all we ate were Rice Krispies Treats."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Paula Abdul & Kara Dioguardi

The "Straight Up" singer gladly welcomed the former American Idol judge into her home for over a year. 

Giulio Marcocchi/startraksphoto.com; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Jax Taylor & Channing Tatum

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed on Watch What Happens Live to once being roommates with the Magic Mike star. We wonder who was the No. 1 guy in that group...

Michael Buckner/Getty Images; Lisa O'Connor/ZUMAPRESS.com
Kiefer Sutherland & Robert Downey Jr.

The Hollywood actors lived together for three years in the '80s. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Stanley Tucci & Ving Rhames

The two actors lived together while studying at SUNY Purchase in New York City.

Jonathan Leibson/Wireimage; WILL RAGOZZINO/PatrickMcMullan.com
Sherry Stringfield & Parker Posey

More SUNY Purchase roommates! The actresses bunked together while studying in college.  

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
John Cusack & Jeremy Piven

These two go way back! After growing up in the same hometown, the actors decided to live together and attend the same theatre workshop.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
Wes Anderson & Owen Wilson

Before they worked on films together, the director and actor were roommates at the University of Texas.

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage
Al Gore & Tommy Lee Jones

The former vice president was roommates at Harvard University with the award-winning actor.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Michael Douglas & Danny DeVito

Back in the 1960s, the Hollywood A-listers called each other roommates.

Steve Granitz/Ray Tamarra/WireImage.com
Gene Hackman & Dustin Hoffman

Before making it big, Hackman agreed to have the Meet the Fockers star sleep on the floor of his apartment.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Children's Defense Fund-California
Conan O'Brien & Jeff Garlin

While living in Chicago, the late-night host and Curb Your Enthusiasm star lived together and started a pet-care service to make a little extra money.

Kevin Winter/Rob Kim/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy & Brian Atwood

The funny lady and the shoe designer went to high school together and shared an apartment in New York City's Hell's Kitchen.

