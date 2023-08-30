Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Gives Clue on Baby No. 2 Name

Stassi Schroeder's baby boy will have a name that is far from basic.
The Vanderpump Rules alum, who is pregnant with her second child, hinted at the moniker she and husband Beau Clark have chosen for their baby boy.
"I cannot wait to share this baby with everyone and his name," she gushed on the Aug. 30 episode of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast. "I was thinking about how I am going to explain what his name means last night. I was watching—this will be a hint—Domina and there is an Italian tie to my son's name."
And while she's keeping mum for now, Stassi noted fans got "dangerously close" with their guesses when she first teased that her baby-on-the-way's name is "inspired by a street in New York."
"The name that everyone is guessing was my first choice before I came up with this other one," she explained. "But this other one—which is similar to the street name—has an Italian tie to it. It makes it very special."
After all, a lot of names ended up on the chopping block before the Next Level Basic author landed on this mystery moniker.
"The main one that I was going to name this boy is Loring. I thought it was so fun," she told bestie Lala Kent on the Aug. 30 episode of the Give Them Lala podcast. "These are so embarrassing. Beau said no to every single one of these so it wasn't like we were going to name [our son] this. Loring was the only one we agreed on except for this current name. Because it is cool and you can call him Lore like our favorite podcast."
Stassi went on to explained: "These are bad. Wolfrum, Fawkes, Credence, Crescent, Clement and Ossi because it rhymes with Stassi."
"There are so many popular names that I really love," she said. "I love all the popular names but I don't want my kid to have the same name as everyone else. If I know one person [with that name] then that name is off the list."
But the 35-year-old is raising a glass high after finding the perfect name. As she put it, "The name that we chose, I love it and nothing can talk me out of it."
Stassi and Beau, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Hartford, announced the news of baby No. 2 on Instagram in March.
"Baby #2, I love you so much already," Stassi wrote March 1, while Beau captioned a sonogram, "Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump."