Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Gives Clue on Baby No. 2 Name

Watch : Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Stassi Schroeder's baby boy will have a name that is far from basic.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, who is pregnant with her second child, hinted at the moniker she and husband Beau Clark have chosen for their baby boy.

"I cannot wait to share this baby with everyone and his name," she gushed on the Aug. 30 episode of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast. "I was thinking about how I am going to explain what his name means last night. I was watching—this will be a hint—Domina and there is an Italian tie to my son's name."

And while she's keeping mum for now, Stassi noted fans got "dangerously close" with their guesses when she first teased that her baby-on-the-way's name is "inspired by a street in New York."

"The name that everyone is guessing was my first choice before I came up with this other one," she explained. "But this other one—which is similar to the street name—has an Italian tie to it. It makes it very special."