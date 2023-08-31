Ditch the Bug Spray for These $8 Mosquito Repellent Bracelets With 11,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're an outdoor person or a camping enthusiast, you know how annoying mosquitoes can be. Even if you're more of an indoor person, mosquitoes are a good reason to just enjoy your central air conditioning in peace (at least for me). As a self-proclaimed "indoor girl," I do what I can to avoid nature, which is why I am so happy I found these mosquito-repellent bracelets. I actually can enjoy being outside, my sensitive skin can avoid irritating bug spray, and the best part? These last for ten days (according to the brand), which is perfect for a trip or a long weekend. Or if you just want a more enjoyable commute.
The Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets have 11,200+ five-star Amazon reviews and they're super affordable. You can get a pack of 10 for just $8 from Amazon. Some shoppers put these on door knobs or on the handle of their cooler to make sure they avoid those pesky bugs.
Cliganic 10 Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets
Of course, bug spray is an outdoor essential, but it may be easy to forget an application. This bracelet is great way to make sure you stay on top of bug bite prevention. According to the brand, these bracelets last for 10 days after being opened. This product has 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Need additional info before you shop? These reviews may convince you to check out the Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets.
Cliganic 10 Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Reviews
A shopper shared, "LIFESAVER. Ok, I usually get eaten alive my mosquitoes…I went camping and bought these because I didn't want to be covered in bug spray. I didn't get a single bite all weekend. I kept it in my ankle, and so did my friend's daughter. I was literally standing at dinner one night watching those suckers swarm people…and I had not one single bite! I will 100% but again!"
Another explained, "I suffered with bug bites this summer until I got your product NO MORE BITES it was a miracle for me thank you so much."
Someone declared, "This is magical. Mosquitos were gone in a few minutes. I added them to our outside door nobs so mosquitos won't hang out near our doors waiting to enter."
A skeptical shopper admitted, "Shocked to find out they work. Much to my surprise, these work. I haven't been bit by a mosquito once while wearing them."
"It's become a summer necessity in my house. Works great. Bought for my sister and the whole fam ended up using. Will definitely order more," a reviewer wrote.
