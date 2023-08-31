Ditch the Bug Spray for These $8 Mosquito Repellent Bracelets With 11,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're an outdoor person or a camping enthusiast, you know how annoying mosquitoes can be. Even if you're more of an indoor person, mosquitoes are a good reason to just enjoy your central air conditioning in peace (at least for me). As a self-proclaimed "indoor girl," I do what I can to avoid nature, which is why I am so happy I found these mosquito-repellent bracelets. I actually can enjoy being outside, my sensitive skin can avoid irritating bug spray, and the best part? These last for ten days (according to the brand), which is perfect for a trip or a long weekend. Or if you just want a more enjoyable commute.

The Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets have 11,200+ five-star Amazon reviews and they're super affordable. You can get a pack of 10 for just $8 from Amazon. Some shoppers put these on door knobs or on the handle of their cooler to make sure they avoid those pesky bugs.