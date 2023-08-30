The Fate of Elle Fanning's The Great Revealed

Watch : Elle Fanning Talks Finding Herself On "The Great"

For fans, this news is not so great.

Hulu has canceled The Great after three seasons, according to Deadline. The series, which starred Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Catherine the Great and her husband Peter III, had debuted its third, and now final, season back in May.

E! News has reached out to Hulu for comment but has yet to hear back.

Premiering in 2020, the satirical comedy followed the life of Catherine the Great during the early days of her rule over Russia. However, the show took several creative liberties with the life of the iconic ruler and wasn't afraid to put a spin on the classic period drama by creating zany, irreverent characters and storylines. And over the course of three acclaimed seasons, the series picked up seven Emmy nods—including a win for Outstanding Period Costumes in 2022 as well as nominations for Elle and Nicholas that same year.

And The Beguiled star has spoken about how she's grown in her years playing the iconic empress. On a professional level, the role allowed the 25-year-old to break out into a new kind of character.