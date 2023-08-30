The Fate of Elle Fanning's The Great Revealed

For fans, this news is not so great.
Hulu has canceled The Great after three seasons, according to Deadline. The series, which starred Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Catherine the Great and her husband Peter III, had debuted its third, and now final, season back in May.
E! News has reached out to Hulu for comment but has yet to hear back.
Premiering in 2020, the satirical comedy followed the life of Catherine the Great during the early days of her rule over Russia. However, the show took several creative liberties with the life of the iconic ruler and wasn't afraid to put a spin on the classic period drama by creating zany, irreverent characters and storylines. And over the course of three acclaimed seasons, the series picked up seven Emmy nods—including a win for Outstanding Period Costumes in 2022 as well as nominations for Elle and Nicholas that same year.
And The Beguiled star has spoken about how she's grown in her years playing the iconic empress. On a professional level, the role allowed the 25-year-old to break out into a new kind of character.
"For a while I was most known for being either a child actor or a Disney princess," she said during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress roundtable published June 6. "That's a box that I feel like, a couple of years ago, I really was trying to shatter. The Great, again, it's like a blond royal, but it's so turned on its head because it's raunchy and violent and we're saying the C-word every other word."
"I am grateful for the show," she continued, "because I don't feel I'm fighting against the child actor thing anymore."
And while walking the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet—during which she was nominated for her work on the show—Elle described the ways in which she's learned from Catherine.
"To me, she's so empowering," she told E! News' Laverne Cox. "I might be scared to take the risks that she does, but I'm learning through playing her to find my voice even more, which is a really beautiful gift."
And to see other shows that have either been canceled or renewed in 2023, keep reading.