Justin Theroux Sparks Romance Rumors With Gilded Age Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom After PDA Outing

Summer might be winding down, but this duo appears to be heating up.
Justin Theroux is sparking romance rumors with The Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom after they were spotted kissing in New York City on Aug. 29.
While they've yet to publicly address their relationship status, photos show Justin, 52, and Nicole, 29, packing on the PDA while out to dinner together at Manhattan's Altro Paradiso restaurant.
E! News has reached out to reps for Justin and Nicole and has not heard back.
This sighting of the duo comes nearly four months after The Leftovers alum addressed the public's interest in his former relationship with Jennifer Aniston, who he separated from in late 2017 after two years of marriage.
"There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in," he told Esquire in May. "And I'm not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen—I don't talk about Jen."
"People will always want to gossip and say things," he noted, "but you have to find that balance."
And even though Justin and Jen remain on friendly terms, he's enjoying this chapter of his life, out of the spotlight.
"Having been in a public relationship," he told the outlet, "it's much more fun not being in a public relationship."
"Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing," he added. "So it's a classic no-comment situation for me."
Justin and Jen first announced their split in Feb. 2018. "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," they said in a joint statement at the time."This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."
"We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the duo continued. "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly."