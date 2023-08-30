Justin Theroux Sparks Romance Rumors With Gilded Age Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom After PDA Outing

Watch : "Sex and the City" Reboot: Would Justin Theroux Ever Return?

Summer might be winding down, but this duo appears to be heating up.

Justin Theroux is sparking romance rumors with The Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom after they were spotted kissing in New York City on Aug. 29.

While they've yet to publicly address their relationship status, photos show Justin, 52, and Nicole, 29, packing on the PDA while out to dinner together at Manhattan's Altro Paradiso restaurant.

This sighting of the duo comes nearly four months after The Leftovers alum addressed the public's interest in his former relationship with Jennifer Aniston, who he separated from in late 2017 after two years of marriage.

"There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in," he told Esquire in May. "And I'm not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen—I don't talk about Jen."