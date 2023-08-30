Taylor Russell Shares Her Outlook on Relationships Amid Harry Styles Romance Rumors

Watch : Taylor Russell's Support of Harry Styles Delights Fans

Taylor Russell's stance on building relationships is golden.

Amid her rumored romance with Harry Styles, the Canadian actress is opening up about her outlook on relationships, sharing that trusting people has become a "big part" of her personal life this past year.

"It's been a big part of my life since I can remember, because I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," Taylor, 29, told The Face in an interview published Aug 30. "You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you."

She added, "But I've found it increasingly harder to do that, and I'm trying to challenge myself in that way right now. My experience the past couple of years, [with] people I've really trusted, things weren't held in a way that I would've appreciated them to be held. And so, that has changed things in me a little bit."