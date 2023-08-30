Taylor Russell Shares Her Outlook on Relationships Amid Harry Styles Romance Rumors

Taylor Russell's stance on building relationships is golden.
Amid her rumored romance with Harry Styles, the Canadian actress is opening up about her outlook on relationships, sharing that trusting people has become a "big part" of her personal life this past year.
"It's been a big part of my life since I can remember, because I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," Taylor, 29, told The Face in an interview published Aug 30. "You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you."
She added, "But I've found it increasingly harder to do that, and I'm trying to challenge myself in that way right now. My experience the past couple of years, [with] people I've really trusted, things weren't held in a way that I would've appreciated them to be held. And so, that has changed things in me a little bit."
The Bones and All star, who was recently spotted with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 29, at the debut of her play The Effect in London, noted that her move across the pond made her "open up and allow people" to get to know her better.
"I'm already a homebody," she continued. "If it's not for work, I'm not somebody who is going to be at things purely because I have anxieties in the ways that I do, in the ways that we all do, which is not unique."
But that's since changed.
"Now I'm living in London," she explained, "and when I came here I was like, 'You know what, Taylor, this is a new place. You're not in America, not in Canada. You have to open up and allow people to know you. You're going to be in a community of people that are going to be there for you. You have to allow them to know you. If something happens, something happens, that's life. You are going to be hurt—that's the tax. The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that's OK. It's worth it.'"
As Taylor noted of her outlook now, "It's something that I'm having to remind myself a lot."